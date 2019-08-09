header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

09 Aug 2019

FIFA 20: Volta Story replaces The Journey in EA’s latest release

FIFA 20: Volta Story replaces The Journey in EA’s latest release

The in-depth reveal of the new mode shows that a new story mode comes to the streets.

Jump To
link decal

What can we expect from Volta Story?

What can we expect from Volta Story?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy