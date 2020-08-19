FIFA 20: POTS De Bruyne now available via SBC

A major offensive force is now available in FUT 20 with the newest Squad Building Challenge!

Most players may already be looking forward to FIFA 21, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do in FUT 20!

BIG SCORE: De Bruyne can be a huge asset to any squad in FUT

With a new Squad Building Challenge, you can now bring in Player of the Season Kevin De Bruyne.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Official Trailer, FUT 100 & more

Mac City’s De Bruyne is a standout talent for your squad in FUT, and can distribute the ball beautifully with 99 Passing and 98 Dribbling, and even finish tough runs with 97 Shooting.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Manchester City Predictions – De Bruyne, Aguero & more

If your team needs some offensive flair, look no further than this Squad Building Challenge.