FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Wissam Ben Yedder December Player of the Month SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Wissam Ben Yedder’s Player of the Month card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, for his impressive performances in December.

Wissam Ben Yedder SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Wissam Ben Yedder’s POTM SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Thursday 23rd January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Thursday 20th February – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: France Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: Ligue 1 Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 3: In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

SQUAD 4: Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 65

SQUAD 5: Squad Rating: Min 87 | Team Chemistry: Min 60

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~625,000 Coins.

Worth it? No. While Ben Yedder is a fantastic card, 600k to drop on him as an untradeable ST is a tonne, and when you consider the likes of Mbappe and Neymar aren’t massively more expensive, it may be better to save up and get them in your squad instead.

Wissam Ben Yedder In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Ben Yedder is up there as one of the best attackers this year for a number of reasons.

Firstly, his pace is brilliant, with 93 Acceleration, coupled with 95 Agility and 94 Balance, he will feel super quick on the ball, making him a real handful to defend.

Shooting is a key strength too, with 96 Positioning, 95 Finishing and 88 Composure, making him a major threat in the box.

What really makes Ben Yedder tick though is his 5* Weak Foot. Coupled with his dribbling and shooting, he can easily shoot on either foot, and engineer chances out of very little.

In terms of chemistry styles, Hunter looks to be the best, to further increase his sprint speed, acceleration and shooting stats.

Wissam Ben Yedder Squad Links

Being French in Ligue 1, there’s hardly a shortage of good strong links you can take advantage of to link Ben Yedder into your team.

If you’re looking for meta links, the obvious strong link is to Mbappe at ST, with the two forming an awesome front line. Ben Yedder links well to Storyline players in 86 Martins and 87 Aouar, as well as other SBC cards such as 88 Fabregas and 84 Maolida.

