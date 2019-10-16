FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Weekend League Red Player Pick Guide - Lewandowski, Kane, Wijnaldum & more

Team of the Week 5 has been released into FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and with another set of Weekend League rewards coming out tomorrow on Thursday at 09:00 GMT, it’s time to start considering who you’re going to want to take in your red player picks.

Another Elite finish for me personally this week, finishing 23-5, an impressive feat considering I played 22 games in one day on Sunday. Nevertheless, here are my thoughts and analysis as to who the best cards will be to choose from this week.

Top-Tier Selections

These are the top-tier picks from this Team of the Week. If you’re lucky enough to see one of these players, I’d definitely be looking to select them into your squad.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 90)

Owners of the 90 Player of the Month Robert Lewandowski, look away! While lacking some pace and agility, there’s no doubt that Lewa is one of the best finishers in FIFA 20.

With 89 Shooting, including 93 Positioning, 90 Finishing and 90 Volleys, if you get Lewandowski in the box, he’s scoring.

Compared to his POTM card, this In-Form card has a +1 in all Dribbling stats, which will make him feel even more agile in the box to create those goal scoring opportunities.

Couple this with his 85 Strength, 6’0’’ Height, 4* Skills and 4* Weak Foot, you have yourself a lethal finisher.

Harry Kane (OVR 90)

While this 90 Harry Kane isn’t a massive upgrade from the regular gold card with only 25 extra total in-game stats, we can’t deny that we’d all definitely take him in our red player picks this week.

The major upgrades come from the +3 in Passing, with Kane now boasting 84 Short Passing, 84 Vision and 86 Long Passing. This certainly helps improve the potential for link up play with this card, meaning that if you’re a player that likes to bounce quick one-twos with your forwards, Kane might be the perfect card for you.

Definitely still look at an Engine chemistry style if you do get him, just to help increase the pace and dribbling stats to help him feel a bit quicker and agile on the ball.

Read More: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: TOTW #5 For FUT 20 With In-Game Stats - Kane, Lewandowski and Navas

Keylor Navas (OVR 88)

There's not too too much to say on Keylor Navas, other than that he’s the best GK in Ligue 1.

For those first owner objectives we’ll be getting this year, it would be a great idea to get in a strong GK from a top five league. We’ve already seen a first owner Ligue 1 requirement in Icon Swaps objectives.

Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 86)

Georginio Wijnaldum is a very popular CM this year for not only EPL teams, but higher end hybrid teams as well, thanks to the perfect link shared with Dutch compatriot Virgil Van Dijk.

This 86 In-Form makes Gini an even more attractive option, with +3 Shooting and +3 Defending, making him an even better box-to-box midfielder.

For me, depending on whether you want to use Wijnaldum as a more of an attacking or defensive midfielder, I’d look to apply either a Maestro or Backbone to increase those passing stats a little, but to further boost his attacking/defending attributes depending on your preferred role for him.

Marcos Acuna (OVR 84)

I know what you’re thinking, why are you advising an 84 LB with 80 Pace as a Top-Tier pick? 2 words. Super Sub.

Marcos Acuna has more total in-game statistics than 86 Gullit, 88 Seedorf, 86 Ballack, and is the second highest non-icon card for total in-game stats, behind the new End of an Era Schweinsteiger.

If you get this guy as an option in your picks, definitely look to take him as a potential super sub.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FUT’s Halloween special – release date, players, rating boosts & more

Mid-Tier Selections

These are the mid-tier picks from this Team of the Week. They’re not the best players you could get, but they’re certainly not bad selections either.

87 Miralem Pjanic - 87 Rated in a good league, links to some popular Piemonte Calcio players, and may be a useful card for high rated SBCs down the line

86 Ilkay Gundogan - 86 Rated, great league, great nationality. Lacks real defending or shooting ability to make him a top-tier player, but is a great card to look at nonetheless.

85 Kasper Schmeichel - 85 Rated, and a great keeper in the Premier League. There are better options in Lloris/Ederson/De Gea/Alisson though.

85 Lucas Digne - 85 rated and in the EPL, which is great, however Robertson looks to be a better EPL option, and there are Mendy, Roussillon and IF Theo Hernandez as better French LB options.

82 Ruslan Malinovskyi - A good lower end card with good stats in key areas, will be good for Serie A first owner objectives, however there are better higher tier options.

READ MORE: Title Update #4 – every aspect of gameplay improved, as Career Mode finally gets an update

82 Denis Cheryshev - A good lower end card with good stats in key areas, however lacks pace for a winger. Would be good as a CAM in game potentially for some first owner objectives.

81 Weston McKennie - A nice lower end option if you’re stuck for a pick, possessing good defending and physical for a CDM. Obviously there are better options for the position in the Bundesliga though.

Low-Tier Selections

These are the low-tier picks from this Team of the Week. There’s no pretty way of saying this, consider yourself unlucky if these are the only options you’re receiving.

82 Shane Duffy

82 German Cano

82 Omar Al Soma

81 Alan Kardec

81 John McGinn

78 Amir Rrahmani

READ MORE: How to score penalties with the new mechanics – Aiming, Position, Power & Timing

78 Kim Shin Wook

78 Elif Elmas

75 Yang Xu

75 Nicky Maynard

Read More: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Tips and Tricks Tutorial To Earn Coins And Improve Your Gameplay For Beginners And Experts

Best of luck for your Weekend League rewards, be sure to Follow and Tweet Us to let us know who you’re looking to get in your red player picks from this week!

Also, be sure to follow me (@MattFUTTrading) on Twitter for more FIFA 20 Trading Tips.

Want to join the RS team? Become a RealGamer.