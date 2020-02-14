FIFA 20 Winter Refresh: Transfers CONFIRMED – Odriozola, Samatta & more

The domestic run-in is fast approaching with the winter transfer window behind us.

However, there are still a number of FUT updates to be made ahead of Ratings Refresh.

A load of players who’ve recently switched clubs have now been handed updated FUT cards on FIFA 20.

Keep reading to find out what these new cards look like.

Simon Kjaer (OVR 82)

Position(s): CB

New club: AC Milan

Cost: 1.5k PS4 / 2k Xbox One

It’s fair to say that Simon Kjaer has had his fair share of experience – the 30-year-old has played all over Europe, including Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga and the Bundesliga.

The centre back has now switched one Serie A club for another, moving from Atalanta to AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

Pepe Reina (OVR 82)

Position(s): GK

New club: Aston Villa

Cost: 750 PS4 / 1k Xbox One

In the relegation zone and with their first-choice goalkeeper injured, Aston Villa needed to act swiftly in the transfer window.

The loan acquisition of World Cup winner Pepe Reina is a smart one, with the ‘keeper very experienced at the age of 37, and knows the rough and tumble of the Premier League due to his eight seasons at Liverpool.

Alvaro Odriozola (OVR 80)

Position(s): RB

New club: Bayern Munich

Cost: 3.8k PS4 / 4.1k Xbox One

Odriozola moved to Real Madrid back in 2018 but has struggled to get game time since. The 24-year-old has played just four La Liga matches for Los Blancos this season – however, he won three out of those four and even contributed an assist.

The Spanish right back has now moved to Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season, where he will hopefully be given the chance to develop as he heads towards his prime years.

Mattia Caldara (OVR 80)

Position(s): CB

New club: Atalanta

Cost: 750 PS4 / 800 Xbox One

Mattia Caldara has played for his fair share of Italian clubs, including the likes of Cesena, Juventus and AC Milan.

Things clearly didn’t go as planned in Milan, as the centre back has returned to his boyhood club Atalanta on loan from AC Milan until the end of the 2020/21 season, with an option to buy for €15 million.

Kevin Vogt (OVR 80)

Position(s): CB

New club: Werder Bremen

Cost: 900 PS4 / 1.5k Xbox One

German centre-back and ex-Hoffenheim captain, Kevin Vogt, has never played outside of his home country before and he’s not about to change that now.

His move to Werder Bremen will be the fifth German club that the defender’s played for, acter moving to the Bundesliga side on loan until the end of the season.

Stanislav Lobotka (OVR 79)

Position(s): CM, CDM

New club: Napoli

Cost: 950 PS4 / 2.1k Xbox One

Stanislav Lobotka made 90 appearances for Celta Vigo, over two and a half impressive seasons with the La Liga side.

Now he’s approaching his prime, at 25 years old, the Slovakian midfielder has earned himself a move to the Serie A, in a £21.5 million deal with Napoli.

Mbwana Samatta (OVR 79)

Position(s): ST

New club: Aston Villa

Cost: 700 PS4 / 750 Xbox One

Mbwana Samatta has been at KRC Genk since January 2016 – over the last four years, he has made 191 appearances for the Belgium club, contributing 76 goals and 20 assists.

It’s these stats that have recently earned the 27-year-old striker a £10 million move to Premier League club, Aston Villa.

Karl Toko-Ekambi (OVR 79)

Position(s): ST, LM

New club: Lyon

Cost: 700 PS4 / 900 Xbox One

Six goals and two assists across 18 games doesn’t reflect just how good Karl Toko-Ekambi has been for Villarreal this season. The Cameroon striker has already earned himself an 82 rated IF and an 86 rated POTM card.

Toko-Ekambi swapped La Liga for Ligue 1 in January, moving to Lyon and scored on his debut for the French side! The forward now has two goals in three appearances, so keep an eye on him.

Jeison Murillo (OVR 79)

Position(s): CB

New club: Celta Vigo

Cost: 700 PS4 / 800 Xbox One

Jeison Murillo has had his fair share of first-team action and has racked up over 70 appearances in La Liga and over 70 in the Serie A.

After Sampdoria made Murillo’s loan move from Valencia permanent last month, they loaned the centre back out to Celta Vigo just two weeks later, with an option to buy! I know, we’re confused too.

Ryan Babel (OVR 78)

Position(s): LW, RW, ST

New club: Ajax

Cost: 700 PS4 / 850 Xbox One

Ryan Babel will be best known amongst English fans from his brief stint with Fulham and the four seasons he played at Liverpool 10 years ago!

The winger is now 33 years old and has gone full circle, rejoining his boyhood club, Ajax, on loan for the remainder of the season.

Every new FUT card so far

