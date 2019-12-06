FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: The Best 70k Squad - De Jong, Dembele, Fekir & more

Black Friday is done and dusted and the madness is over. Christmas is just around the corner and it’s time to build a new squad!

We've built you an awesome team that packs a punch without breaking the bank. Defensively, it’s one of the strongest teams you can build at this budget, and with plenty of pace and flair its one of the deadliest too.

Formation

We've set the side up in the 4-3-3 (3) formation, opting for a balanced approach.

Roman Burki (OVR 85)

Age: 29

Position: GK

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Switzerland

Best stats: 86 diving, 89 reflexes, 83 positioning

Cost: 8,900 PS4 / 9,300 Xbox One

Burki is one of the best goalkeepers in the German top flight, having made over 130 appearances for Dortmund since his arrival from Freiburg in 2015.

He’s also one of the best goalkeepers at this price range in FUT, with an impressive 85 rated gold card. He’s tall, has high reflexes, great reactions and possesses good distribution with his kicking rated at 74 this year. Keep him on a Basic chemistry style for the best results.

Lucas Hernandez (OVR 84)

Age: 23

Position: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Best stats: 83 defending, 83 sprint speed, 86 aggression

Cost: 6,500 PS4 / 6,200 Xbox One

Lucas Hernandez currently plays his football at Bayern Munich, having made the move from Atletico Madrid this year, after spending an impressive 12 years at the Spanish club.

His FUT card is incredible. Fast, strong and easy to link with other players, he’s one of the most popular CBs in the game, at any budget. 85 stamina means he will run around all day and with 85 reactions and 83 interceptions he’s defensively solid. Deploy with an Anchor for a pace, defending and physical boost.

Manuel Akanji (OVR 83)

Age: 24

Position: CB

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Switzerland

Best stats: 80 short passing, 84 strength, 84 standing tackle

Cost: 4,400 PS4 / 4,600 Xbox One

Akanji signed for Dortmund from Basel in January of 2018 for an estimated 18 million euros. Since then he has made 28 appearances as well as establishing himself as a regular in the Swiss national team.

In our team, Akanji lines up at CB alongside his club teammate Burki. Akanji is an interesting card because his stats are really well distributed, despite only being 83 rated.

He is strong and physical, but he is also very fast, with a sprint speed of 85. His tackling is great, but his passing is also very good too, with a short passing rating of 80. Try him out with an Anchor chemistry style and see what all the fuss is about.

Jerome Roussillon (OVR 82)

Age: 26

Position: LB

Club: VfL Wolfsburg

Country: France

Best stats: 84 stamina, 80 dribbling, 90 sprint speed

Cost: 3,800 PS4 / 3,800 Xbox One

Roussillon moved to current side Wolfsburg from Montpellier in August 2018. Since then he has established himself as the cornerstone of Wolfsburg’s defensive unit, and a pivotal cog in the transition between defence and attack for the German side.

In our FUT squad, we expect exactly the same. 82 standing tackle and 80 sliding tackle means he’s defensively solid when called upon, but with 81 ball control, 80 dribbling, and 90 sprint speed, he can also easily get forward and cause trouble. His 84 stamina means he can do this all day, and his 85 crossing means there’s nearly always a dangerous end product.

Kevin Mbabu (OVR 79)

Age: 24

Position: RB

Club: VfL Wolfsburg

Country: Switzerland

Best stats: 91 pace, 91 stamina, 82 strength

Cost: 1,600 PS4 / 2,00 Xbox One

We call upon another Wolfsburg player for our new defence, and another full back as well. This time it's Kevin Mbabu, the Swiss international who briefly featured in the Premier League during his time at Newcastle United between 2013 and 2017.

Mbabu’s FUT card is the definition of a meta card. He’s low rated, he’s cheap, and 90% of his stats are average. But the stats that matter are next level. 90 acceleration, 92 sprint speed, 91 stamina and 82 strength means he has everything he needs to maraud up and down the flanks. Equip him with a Backbone chemistry style and boost his passing, defending an physical stats.

Nabil Fekir (OVR 84)

Age: 26

Position: CAM

Club: Real Betis

Country: France

Best stats: 91 balance, 90 dribbling, 82 finishing

Cost: 5,400 PS4 / 5,200 Xbox One

Fekir has had a relatively unglamorous career to date, featuring for only Lyon and Betis at senior level. Despite this, the Frenchman earned himself a spot in the French national side in 2015, and has lifted the most glamorous trophy of them all, the FIFA World Cup.

In our new squad, Fekir is our CAM, despite lining up in the CDM position for chemistry. With 91 balance and 90 dribbling, he’s very fun to use, and with great passing and shooting stats, he’s a handful for opposition defences, creating chances whenever he is on the ball. Boost his shooting, passing and dribbling even higher with a Maestro chemistry card.

Frenkie De Jong (OVR 85)

Age: 22

Position: CM

Club: FC Barcelona

Country: Netherlands

Best stats: 90 short passing, 90 composure, 88 dribbling

Cost: 20,250 PS4 / 16,500 Xbox One

If you watched last year’s Champions League, you’ll know who Frenkie De Jong is. He was incredible. The young Dutchman’s performances were so good in the competition last year in fact, he earned himself a dream move to Catalan Giants, Barcelona, where he has now secured a first team spot.

His FUT card is top, top tier. Proof of this is the fact his gold card still features in some of the best pro FIFA players’ squads to this day. 90 composure, 88 dribbling, 89 ball control 87 reactions and 84 agility stats speak for themselves. Did we mention 90 short passing, 86 long passing, 82 stamina, 86 vision… shall we go on?

Arturo Vidal (OVR 84)

Age: 32

Position: CM

Club: FC Barcelona

Country: Chile

Best stats: 93 aggression, 86 stamina, 85 defending

Cost: 5,600 PS4 / 5,600 Xbox One

For the past 10 years, Vidal has been one of the best CMs in the world. His trademark no-nonsense style has meant he has often gone under the radar, but the fact he has played for, and won league titles with Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, is testament to this.

We expect the same no-nonsense defending from Vidal in our squad, deploying him as a out and out CDM. His 93 aggression, 86 stamina and 85 defending make him perfect for this role, and if you boost him with a Shadow chemistry style, he becomes even better.

Goncalo Guedes (OVR 83)

Age: 23

Position: LM

Club: Valencia CF

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 91 acceleration, 90 sprint speed, 86 dribbling

Cost: 3,800 PS4 / 4,00 Xbox One

Goncalo Guedes is a product of the Benfica youth system. Having risen from their ranks to the first team in 2014, he now finds himself playing his football at Valencia in the La Liga.

Guedes’ card in FUT is solid. He’s fast, strong, and dangerous in front of goal, and with 84 long shots, he’s dangerous outside the box too. Boost his shooting to 88, and his dribbling to 91 with a Sniper chemistry style.

Joao Felix (OVR 80)

Age: 20

Position: CF

Club: Athletico Madrid

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 85 sprint speed, 83 agility, 81 curve

Cost: 1,300 PS4 / 1,400 Xbox One

Dubbed by many as the next Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix has big boots to fill. But given his form so far for club and country, at the tender age of only 20, it looks like Felix might have very big feet indeed.

Felix’s card in FUT is 80 rated, and you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck at only 1,300 coins. 85 sprint speed means he’ll get in behind a high line with ease, and with every dribbling stat above 80, he’s make light work of dribbling his way through a Drop Back set up. Boost his pace and shooting with a Hunter, and enjoy! Oh, and he has 5 star skills…

Ousmane Dembele (OVR 84)

Age: 22

Position: RW

Club: FC Barcelona

Country: France

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 93 sprint speed, 89 agility

Cost: 15,00 PS4 / 9,900 Xbox One

Dembele is undoubtably one of the most versatile forwards in world football today. The Barcelona winger is completely two-footed, having been quoted as saying he actually doesn’t know which foot he is stronger with.

Sounds perfect for our team, right? 94 acceleration, 93 sprint speed and 89 agility make this card a lot of fun to play with, but 82 short passing, 85 ball control and 82 composure prove how effective he can be. Boost his shooting and passing with a Deadeye chemistry style and say hello to your new favourite player. An absolute baller.

The Full Lineup

HYBRID NATIONS: Our new squad combines a German defence with a Spanish midfield and attack.

And that’s the team. A Bundesliga defensive base combined with a La Liga midfield and attack. Depending on the state of the market, and your chosen console, this squad will be achievable from anywhere between 55k and 75k.

The only positional change we make in-game is a simple switch of Fekir and De Jong, moving the Dutchman into a more defensive midfield position.

We set full backs to Stay Back While Attacking, as well as both CDMs. We set our striker Felix to Stay Central and Get In Behind, and both wingers to Cut Inside and Stay Forward. It’s also worth noting that this team lends itself well to the 4-2-3-1 formation, if you prefer that tactical shape.

Try it out and see what you think!

