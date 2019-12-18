FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 14 Red Player Pick Guide

Team of the Week 14 has been released into FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and with another set of Weekend League rewards coming out tomorrow on Thursday at 08:00 GMT, it’s time to start considering who you’re going to want to take in your red player picks!

TOTW 14 is definitely a small improvement on last week, with a couple of top tier cards in 94 Kevin De Bruyne and 92 Mohamed Salah

Top-Tier Selections

These are the top-tier picks from this Team of the Week. If you’re lucky enough to see one of these players, I’d be definitely looking to select them to get them into your squad.

In TOTW 14, while there are only 2 really top tier selections you can go for, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah are certainly heavy hitters.

Kevin De Bruyne – 94 OVR

Kevin De Bruyne is certainly staking his claim for a Team of the Year spot, with an incredible weekend performance against Arsenal, securing 2 Goals and 1 Assist. With a decent upgrade on his next highest card, this KDB finally gets over the 80 Agility mark, and with Shooting and Passing stats well into the 90s, coupled with 5* Weak Foot, he’ll easily be one of the best attacking midfielders in the game. With a +2 in Defending stats as well, while high Physical and being nearly 6’0” tall, this KDB could also be played as a box-box midfielder. If you really want to get the most out of him as a complete midfielder, I’d suggest applying a Shadow Chemistry style.

Mohamed Salah – 93 OVR

What a card this is for Mo Salah, receiving his first central card of the year after a brace at the weekend. This card looks to be a decent upgrade on his next highest card, his 91 Team of the Group Stage item, seeing +1s on all Pace, Shooting and Dribbling stats, with +2s on Passing and Physical stats. Being a ST is the real key for this card though, opening up a tonne of possibilities for squad building that his RW version didn’t provide. I’d look to play Salah with a Marksman chemistry style, just to bump up his Physical and Finishing a little to make him a true top tier striking option.

Mid-Tier Selections

These are the mid-tier picks from this Team of the Week. They’re not the best players you could get, but they’re certainly not bad selections either.

88 Vertonghen – 88 Rated in the Premier League makes Vertonghen great for SBCs, however being a 65 Pace LB hurts his usability.

88 Coutinho – If this card was a CAM, I’d say he’d be top tier, however as a LW, having only 81 Pace does hurt Coutinho somewhat. Play him at CAM in game.

86 Lecomte – 86 Rated French GK. He’s SBC fodder at best.

86 Pizzi – 86 Rated makes him useful for SBCs.

86 Sancho – Sancho is a decent card for sure, and being a LW does change things up. However he lacks the shooting ability to make him a top tier card.

84 Hernandez – A fantastic LB card in the Serie A, and being French certainly helps him. The only slight issue is that there are so many good French LB options at this stage.

Low-Tier Selections

These are the low-tier picks from this Team of the Week. There’s no pretty way of saying this, consider yourself unlucky if these are the only options you’re receiving.

85 Albiol

83 Berghuis

83 Paredes

83 Campana

82 Borja Valero

82 Gervinho

81 Olaza

81 Gosling

81 El Arabi

80 Niederlechner

79 Van Crombrugge

79 Govea

78 Rhodes

75 Schurpf

