FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Tammy Abraham Headliner SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Tammy Abraham’s Headliner card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, for his impressive form in the 2019/20 Season.

Tammy Abraham SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Tammy Abraham’s Headliners SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Friday 24th January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Monday 27th January – 6pm UK

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 83 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~30,000 Coins.

Worth it? Yes. While not being the best ST in FUT, for 30k you really can’t fault this SBC, and the fact that he’s dynamic and can upgrade further is a massive bonus.

Tammy Abraham In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

While Tammy does lack some vital stats to make him a truly top tier ST, being only 30k and a dynamic item does make him a good look!

While he may feel slightly sluggish with only 75 Agility, 67 Balance and 77 Acceleration, he does have decent shooting stats that will make him a handful in the box.

91 Positioning, 91 Finishing and 87 Composure are all good shooting stats, and will mean Tammy should be able to finish comfortably when in goalscoring situations.

Tammy Abraham Squad Links

Being English and playing for Chelsea in the Premier League, Tammy Abraham is super easy to link into teams.

Linking nicely to the new Headliner 90 Sterling could make for a nice dynamic strong link. Chelsea links aren’t amazing this year, however you do have the obvious TOTY 97 Kante link at your disposal.

