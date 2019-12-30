FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Premier League POTM December Prediction (Player of the Month) – De Bruyne, Rashford & more

Another excellent month for Liverpool saw them win five out of five, as well as lift the Club World Cup.

Klopp’s side looks unstoppable now and it will take a capitulation of catastrophic proportions for the Reds not to lift their first-ever Premier League title.

Leicester and City both dropped more points in December, with Leicester losing crucial games against both Liverpool and Man City.

However, it is not so cheery in East London with Manuel Pellegrini getting the chop after West Ham find themselves in 17th place, can David Moyes turn things around?

Each month EA draws up a shortlist of players in contention to win Player of the Month (POTM) with the winner decided by a public vote.

The winner’s card is then only available by completing a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. As the cards are not available in packs, they are extremely rare and expensive to get your hands on!

RealSport looks at who is up for contention this month.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – POTM 94)

Man City’s inconsistent month did not impact Kevin De Bruyne’s form at all. The Belgian midfielder scored three goals and provided four more for his teammates in December despite City losing further ground on league leaders Liverpool.

De Bruyne’s basic 91 OVR card costs just over 160,000 coins on both consoles. A POTM card for De Bruyne could see his OVR boosted to 94 this month. His 92 rated in form (IF) card is available for around 260,000, while is second IF card costs 700,000.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 – POTM 87)

Five games, five wins, four clean sheets, three assists and a goal make for good reading for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England wonderkid has proved time and time again his quality and must be considered one of the best right backs in the world right now.

Alexander-Arnold’s basic card is worth 7,900 coins on PS4 and 9,500 on Xbox One. His 84 OVR TOTY nominee card costs around 40,000, while his IF card is worth over 100,000 coins.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 83 – POTM 87)

Manchester United appear to be finding their form in the Premier League losing just once in their last nine matches. England forward Marcus Rashford has played a key part in their upturn in form, scoring five times this month.

A POTM card for Rashford could be frighteningly quick and rated at 87 OVR. His basic card costs around 11,000 coins on either console.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (OVR 77 – POTM 84)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goalscoring form has sparked a five-game unbeaten run for Everton in December. The 22-year-old has scored five goals in that period as Duncan Ferguson and newly appointed manager Carlo Ancelotti have guided the Toffees up to 10th.

Calvert-Lewin costs under 1,000 coins on the FUT Transfer Market. A POTM card could be rated 84 OVR.

Danny Ings (OVR 76 – POTM 83)

Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings fired Southampton out of the drop zone in December, scoring five goals in six appearances. Ings’ goals helped the Saints to three wins from their six games and took his tally to 12 league goals for the season.

Ings’ form could see a POTM card with 83 overall. His basic card costs just 1,200 coins on PS4 and 2,200 on Xbox One.