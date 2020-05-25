FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Man of the Match Predictions, Bundesliga, K-League & more

Now the Bundesliga has returned to action, which stars will receive EA’s newest special cards?

Football is back… sort of. German football is in to a second week behind closed doors and it is taking some time to get used to.

The silent Berlin derby on Friday was in stark contrast to the previous meeting between the two rivals.

EA are not releasing a TOTW this week, but will select a handful of players to receive the new Man of the Match (MOTM) upgrades.

Find out who could receive one this week below.

Timo Werner (OVR 86 – MOTM 91)

A target for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Timo Werner scored an impressive hattrick as RB Leipzig hammered Mainz 5-0 away from home.

Kai Havertz (OVR 84 – MOTM 89)

German wonderkid Kai Havertz bagged a clinical brace as Leverkusen leapfrogged Monchengladbach into the top four of the Bundesliga.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 72 – MOTM 83)

Canadian sensation Alphonso Davies provided a goal and an assist as Bayern racked up five goals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Marvin Plattenhardt (OVR 77 – MOTM 82)

Marvin Plattenhardt provided two assists and helped his side keep a clean sheet as Hertha Berlin battered rivals Union Berlin 4-0 on Friday night.

Osmar (OVR 71 – MOTM 79)

Spanish midfielder Osmar popped up with the winning goal for FC Seoul to make it back to back wins for six-time Korean champions.

