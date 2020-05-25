[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Man of the Match Predictions, Bundesliga, K-League & more

Now the Bundesliga has returned to action, which stars will receive EA’s newest special cards?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek May 25, 2020
werner man of the match

 

Football is back… sort of. German football is in to a second week behind closed doors and it is taking some time to get used to.

The silent Berlin derby on Friday was in stark contrast to the previous meeting between the two rivals.

EA are not releasing a TOTW this week, but will select a handful of players to receive the new Man of the Match (MOTM) upgrades.

Find out who could receive one this week below.

Contents hide
1 Timo Werner (OVR 86 – MOTM 91)
2 Kai Havertz (OVR 84 – MOTM 89)
3 Alphonso Davies (OVR 72 – MOTM 83)
4 Marvin Plattenhardt (OVR 77 – MOTM 82)
5 Osmar (OVR 71 – MOTM 79)

Timo Werner (OVR 86 – MOTM 91)

Timo Werner MOTM 1

A target for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Timo Werner scored an impressive hattrick as RB Leipzig hammered Mainz 5-0 away from home.

Kai Havertz (OVR 84 – MOTM 89)

Kai Havertz MOTM

German wonderkid Kai Havertz bagged a clinical brace as Leverkusen leapfrogged Monchengladbach into the top four of the Bundesliga.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 72 – MOTM 83)

Alphonso Davies MOTM

Canadian sensation Alphonso Davies provided a goal and an assist as Bayern racked up five goals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Marvin Plattenhardt (OVR 77 – MOTM 82)

Marvin Plattenhardt MOTM

Marvin Plattenhardt provided two assists and helped his side keep a clean sheet as Hertha Berlin battered rivals Union Berlin 4-0 on Friday night.

Osmar (OVR 71 – MOTM 79)

Osmar MOTM

Spanish midfielder Osmar popped up with the winning goal for FC Seoul to make it back to back wins for six-time Korean champions.

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

