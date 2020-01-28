FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Loïc Rémy Player Moments SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Loic Remy’s Player Moments card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his wonder goal against Wigan for QPR.

Loïc Rémy SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Loïc Rémy’s Player Moments SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Tuesday 28th January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Friday 31st January – 6pm UK

Requirements:

France Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SBC Cost: ~50,000 Coins.

Worth it? No. There are far better players for the price, plus Remy only has a 3* weak foot.

Loïc Rémy In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

While Remy has solid pace and shooting, there are some fundamental issues with the card.

Remy has great shooting stats, with 91 Positioning, 90 Finishing, as well as 89 Composure, so there’s no doubt that inside the box, he’ll be a great finisher.

There are however a number of issues with the card. 3* Weak Foot isn’t ideal for a top tier striker, and coupled with 81 Agility and 73 Balance, it may be difficult to consistently fashion goal scoring opportunities with him.

Loïc Rémy Squad Links

Being a Frenchman in Ligue 1, Remy isn’t difficult to fit into a side.

With good links to new cards such as 92 IF Mbappe and the 88 POTM Ben Yedder, there are plenty of good attacking options to link Remy to, and 87 Storyline Aouar provides good links to the midfield.

