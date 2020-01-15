FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Fabian Schär Player Moments SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Player Moments Fabian Schär has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his February 2019 Premier League goal of the month award.

Fabian Schär SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Fabian Schär’s Player Moments SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Wednesday 15th January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Sunday 19th January – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Premier League Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 83 | Team Chemistry: Min 83

SQUAD 2: Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

SBC Cost: ~120,000 Coins (as of 6:30pm UK on Jan 15th)

Worth it? No. Despite being a great looking card, 120,000 coins is a lot to spend on this card, I’d value this around 50,000 – 75,000.

Fabian Schär Player Analysis

There’s no doubt that Fabian Schär is an exciting looking card, with nearly 80 in all statistics, however this SBC is a little too overpriced for me.

In terms of defensive stats, he has pretty much everything you need. 86s and 85s in interceptions, defensive awareness and standing tackling are all more than good enough, and when you factor in his high agility and balance, he’ll be a very quick and capable CB.

His height and workrates are both excellent as well, being 6’2” with 98 jumping means he’ll win 90% of headers with ease, and his high attacking work rate will allow you to step out of defence and make the most of his great passing stats, and maybe the occasional 88 long shot.

In terms of links, he’s not the easiest player to get into a squad, but with the new 85 In-Form Martin Dubravka from TOTW 18, you could make an exciting team around him.

