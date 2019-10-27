FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best Ligue 1 team - Neymar, Mbappe, Verratti & more

Ligue 1 may be recognised by FIFA as one of the top five leagues in Europe, but let's be honest, it's the worst.

Apart from the odd surprise season here and there, PSG tend to take the league by storm and have the title wrapped up by Christmas, with the rest of the league left to battle it out for a European spot or to avoid relegation.

Now as you would expect, this FIFA 20 Ultimate Ligue 1 team is made up largely by players from the capital city. With no fewer than 10 Paris players in the squad.

There are some cheap beasts and tasty skillers in there though. We have selected a 4-3-3 (4) formation to accommodate this attacking talent.

Here is our Ultimate Ligue 1 squad for FIFA Ultimate Team on FIFA 20.

Keylor Navas (OVR 87)

Age: 32

Position: GK

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Costa Rica

Price: 16k PS4 / 17k Xbox One

The goalkeeper slot in the best French 11 in FIFA 20 belongs to the new Paris Saint-Germain recruit Keylor Navas.

Navas' time at Real Madrid ended in the summer, having spent much of the last season on the bench following Thibaut Courtois' arrival. The 32-year-old still has some life left in him yet, and with 90 diving and 90 reflexes, he is a solid keeper to begin this team.

Alternative option: Stephane Ruffier (OVR 84)

Thomas Meunier (OVR 82)

Age: 28

Position: RB

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Belgium

Cost: 2.4k PS4 / 2.7k Xbox One

The right back position goes to PSG and Belgium international Thomas Meunier.

The 28-year-old revealed earlier this season that he turned down a move to Everton in the summer in favour of staying with the French champions and with every single base stat 75 or above, you have to think Everton may have missed a trick here.

Alternative option: Kenny Lala (OVR 79)

Thiago Silva (OVR 87)

Age: 35

Position: CB

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Cost: 17k PS4 / 19k Xbox One

The first of two Brazilian Paris Saint-Germain centre halves in this team, club captain Thiago Silva.

His card may not be as impressive as it has been in past FIFA's as the Brazilian heads towards the latter stages of his career. However, at an 87 overall he's still a solid choice. He may have lost a little pace (62 overall) however his impressive defensive awareness (88 overall) makes up for it.

Alternative option: Presnel Kimpembe (OVR 82)

Marquinhos (OVR 86)

Age: 25

Position: CB

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Price: 15k PS4 / 15k Xbox One

Making up the perfect link centre half partnership is fellow Brazilian Marquinhos.

Marquinhos may be slightly cheaper than Thiago Silva, however he is by no means a worse player. His 86 overall defending is impressive in itself, but his ingames are even more so. 87 standing tackle, 87 sliding tackle and 86 defensive awareness coupled with 76 sprint speed make him one of FIFA's best centre halves.

Alternative option: Laurent Koscielny (OVR 81)

Bernat (OVR 80)

Age: 26

Position: LB

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Spain

Cost: 3k PS4 / 3.3k Xbox One

The Paris Saint-Germain contingent continues, as Bernat makes up a full PSG backline.

Like his fellow fullback Meunier, Bernat doesn't have any real standout stats, nor does he cost too much, but he is a solid fullback in his own right. His ability on the ball (85 dribbling) will make him a threat on the overlap, however his poor physical stats (66 overall) may cause you problems.

Alternative option: Layvin Kurzawa (OVR 77)

Marco Verratti (OVR 86)

Age: 26

Position: CM

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Italy

Cost: 11k PS4 / 12k Xbox One

In the 4-3-3 (4) formation that we have selected, you need versatile CM's who can attack and defend, Verratti is that man.

The Italian is pretty cheap too, just 12k on PS4 and 11.5k on Xbox One. His standout stats being his 90 dribbling and 84 passing, meaning he has the ability to glide around the midfield and pick out that killer pass. 79 defending will help break down those opposition counter attacks early.

Alternative option: Ander Herrera (OVR 82)

Idrissa Gueye (OVR 83)

Age: 30

Position: CDM

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Senegal

Cost: 1.8k PS4 / 2.5k Xbox One

To accompany Verratti in the centre of the midfield is yet another PSG man, this time former Everton star Idrissa Gueye.

The central midfield options in Ligue 1 are very limited hence why we have decided to change Gueye from a CDM to CM and move him up the pitch. Whilst Gueye is best suited as a CDM, his card will do a job further up the pitch. 90 stamina, 90 standing tackle and 88 jumping are his in game highlights.

Alternative option: Cesc Fabregas (OVR 81)

Memphis Depay (OVR 84)

Age: 25

Position: CF

Club: Lyon

Country: Netherlands

Price: 2.8k PS4 / 2.9k Xbox One

FINALLY! We have a player who doesn't come from PSG, the only non-Parisian player to make the side, Lyon's Memphis Depay. The former Manchester United man has re-found his form since his move to the French league and is a worthy addition to the squad.

Of course his pace is going to cause havoc for the defence, and with 80 shooting he will be able to nick a goal here and there. The big bonus though is his 5-star skills, for any skillers out there, Depay is your man.

Alternative option: Julian Draxler (OVR 83)

Angel Di Maria (OVR 86)

Age: 31

Position: RW

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Argentina

Price: 13k PS4 / 14k Xbox One

Normality is resumed as we're back with the PSG side, on the right of the front three is Argentinian Angel Di Maria.

He is a bit of forgotten man in terms of European football, since his disappointing spell at Manchester United, you hear very little of the right winger, however he is still the best that Ligue 1 has to offer on FIFA 20. His card isn't amazing, but less than 15k for an 86 overall with 5-star skills is still a good deal.

Alternative option: Florian Thauvin (OVR 83)

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 89)

Age: 20

Position: ST

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Price: 1.1m PS4 / 924k Xbox One

The best - and the most expensive - leads the line in attack. Up top in this ultimate French side is 20 year old phenomenon Kylian Mbappe.

The French international continues to defy the odds and break record upon record - this season he became the youngest player to reach 15 Champions League goals. His FIFA card pays testament to that skill. 5-star skills, 96 pace and 89 finishing. He takes some stopping.

Alternative option: Edison Cavani (OVR 88)

Neymar (OVR 92)

Age: 27

Position: LW

Club: Paris Saint Germain

Country: Brazil

Price: 985k PS4 / 851k Xbox One

Neymar is the only other super expensive player, with no politics or continuous injury struggles to worry about on Ultimate Team.

A 92 overall makes him one of the game's best, with his monster 95 dribbling bettered only by Lionel Messi. 5-star skills and a 5-star weak foot make him unstoppable at times. A must-have in this team!

Alternative option: Max Gradel (OVR 79)

The Ultimate Ligue 1 Team

Now whilst this ultimate Ligue 1 (or should we say PSG) team for the whole part is quite cheap, there is the issue of Neymar and Mbappe who see its price rocket up to the two million coin mark.

This is the ideal team to build for those who use skills, with all four attacking players bringing 5* skills to the table. If you're not a skillful player, there are definitely better, cheaper, options out there.

There are two players who will need position modifier cards in order to recieve 10 chemistry - Memphis Depay (CF > CAM) and Idrissa Gueye (CDM > CM).

What team are you using on FIFA 20? Let us know in the comments!