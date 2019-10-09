FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best Bundesliga Team – Gnabry, Reus, Lewandowski & more

The Bundesliga is without question one of the most entertaining leagues in Europe. Whilst the always formidable Bayern Munich are usually the team sitting at the top of the league, there are a whole load of entertaining sides who make the league a joy to watch.

As you would expect, the best 11 in FIFA 20 has a high contingent of Bayern Munich stars, however there are a couple of other teams who make the cut.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 88)

Age: 33

Position: GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Cost: 59k PS4 / 54k Xbox One

Let’s be honest, there's only really one name in the discussion for the number one jersey in the ultimate Bundesliga team, and that name is Manuel Neuer.

The German number 1 may have seen his rating drop over the past couple of years however at an 88 overall, he is still three ratings better than his nearest competitors Roman Burki and Peter Gulasci.

Alternative option: Roman Burki (OVR 85)

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 86)

Age: 24

Position: RB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Cost: 23k PS4 / 27k Xbox One

Starting the Bundesliga, or should we say Bayern Munich, back four is German right back Joshua Kimmich.

The former central midfielder has made the transition from the middle of the park to the right side of defence seem effortless, however with his highest base stats being 86 passing and 84 dribbling, you would have no problem in switching him to midfield in game if need be, such is his versatility.

Alternative option: Kevin Mbabu (OVR 77)

Niklas Sule (OVR 85)

Age: 24

Position: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Cost: 29k PS4 / 26k Xbox One

Unsurprisingly, the next defender in the squad is also from the reigning champions, and that man is German Niklas Sule.

Sule has really come into his own since his move from Hoffenheim back in 2017, and has become one of the first names on Niko Kovac’s teamsheet following the departure of Mats Hummels. With 86 defending, 82 physical and 72 pace for less than 30,000 coins, Sule is one of the bargains of this impressive side.

Alternative option: Manuel Akanji (OVR 83)

Lucas Hernandez (OVR 84)

Age: 23

Position: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Cost: 78k PS4 / 69k Xbox One

Playing alongside Sule at the heart of the defence is his French teammate Lucas Hernandez. At just 23 years old, Hernandez is certainly one for the future, something which was echoed by Bayern when they splashed out a whopping £68 million to bring his to the Allianz Arena in the summer.

The prospect of spending close to 80,000 coins on an 84 overall seems quite daunting, especially when they are playing in defence and aren’t going to bag you loads of goals. That said, with 81 pace, 83 defending and 82 physical, the defender is suited to deal with just about any offence the opposition may throw at you.

Alternative option: Mats Hummels (OVR 87)

David Alaba (OVR 85)

Age: 27

Position: LB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Austria

Cost: 60k PS4 / 57k Xbox One

With every one of his base stats 73 or above, David Alaba is one of the best all round left backs on FIFA 20 overall, let alone in the Bundesliga.

Like his teammate Neuer, Alaba has seen his ratings drop a little over the past couple of years, however that doesn’t stop the Austrian being one of the most sought after LB’s in the game and a shoe in for a spot in the side.

Alternative option: Jerome Rousillon (OVR 82)

CDM – Axel Witsel (OVR 85)

Age: 30

Position: CDM

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Belgium

Cost: 55k PS4 / 49k Xbox One

As the selected formation is a 4-1-2-1-2, the man sat in front of the back four is potentially the most important player on the pitch, they have to be able to defend well, whilst also being able to quickly switch defence into attack. The man for that job is Dortmund’s Axel Witsel.

It has been quite the leap in terms of ratings for the big Belgium, who started FIFA 19 as an 82 overall following his move from Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian , however following an incredible debut Bundesliga season, he sees an 85 rating on FIFA 20.

Alternative option: Leon Goretzka (OVR 84)

RM – Serge Gnabry (OVR 84)

Age: 24

Position: RM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Cost: 36k PS4 / 31k Xbox One

Who could have seen this change in fortunes for Serge Gnabry? Just four years ago he was a 70 rated silver, struggling for game time on loan at West Brom as it looked like another young talent would fail to fufil their potential.

He returned to his homeland Germany and after a couple of spells at Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim, found his way to Bayern Munich where he is now a crucial player for the champions. 90 pace, 85 dribbling and 82 shooting make him the pacey wide man you need.

Alternative option: Jadon Sancho (OVR 84)

LM – Phillipe Coutinho (OVR 86)

Age: 27

Position: LW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Brazil

Cost: 56k PS4 / 57k Xbox One

Despite a summer of uncertainty surrounding his future, Phillipe Coutinho has really hit the ground running for his new side, with an inform already to his name.

We’re looking at his base card in this side. If you’re a wide man who doesn’t possess bags of pace, you have to be able to make up for it in other areas, which Coutinho certainly does. 90 dribbling and 84 passing make it hard to get the ball of the little Brazilian wizard.

Alternative option: Kingsley Coman (OVR 84)

CAM – Marco Reus (OVR 88)

Age: 30

Position: CAM

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Germany

Cost: 294k PS4 / 281k Xbox One

After a tough couple of years with long-term injuries, it seemed as though the prospect of seeing Marco Reus back at the top of the game was a longshot, however he has found his fitness and form and at 88 overall, is the obvious choice at attacking midfield in the ultimate Bundesliga squad.

At close to 300,000 coins, he is by far the most expensive name in the side, however with 88 shooting, 87 dribbling and 85 pace amongst some other scarily good stats, it’s safe to say he will be a worthwhile investment.

Alternative option: Kai Havertz (OVR 84)

ST – Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89)

Age: 31

Position: ST

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Poland

Cost: 99k PS4 / 98k Xbox One

Without a doubt the on-song striker, not only in the Bundesliga, but in Europe at the moment is Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. The Polish international has already found the back of the net 11 times for Bayern this season, averaging a goal every 55 minutes.

With 87 shooting and 85 dribbling on his card on FIFA 20, you will too be able to score bags of goals with the forward, and for under 100,000 coins, it’s a no-brainer having him in your side.

Alternative option: Thomas Muller (OVR 86)

ST – Timo Werner (OVR 83)

Age: 23

Position: ST

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Germany

Cost: 53k PS4 / 50k Xbox One

Partnering the elusive Lewandowski upfront in our ultimate Bundesliga team is RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

At an 83 overall, he is the lowest rated player to make the 11, however with 92 pace, 82 dribbling and 81 shooting, he is the perfect player to compliment Lewandowski upfront, with his electric speed sure to give your opposition an extra headache.

Alternative option: Paco Alcacer (OVR 83)

The Ultimate Bundesliga Team

This Bundesliga dream team costs upwards of 800,000 coins, making it much cheaper alternative to the Premier League.

Another advantage of this side, and its formation, is the lack of need for position modifiers. Every player apart from Phillipe Coutinho is in position, with the Brazilian just needed a LW > LM adjustment.

