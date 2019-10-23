FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best Brazilian Team – Neymar, Alisson, Firmino & more

There are very few teams out there who have more international pedigree than Brazil.

The South Americans have won the World Cup five times, the most out of any country. They have also won the Copa America nine times and are the current holders after victory in the summer - despite an injured Neymar.

Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Pele are just some names which come to mind when you think about players to pull on the sacred yellow and green colours of Brazil, but who are the countries current stars and who makes up the ultimate Brazilian side on FIFA 20?

Alisson (OVR 89)

Age: 27

Position: GK

Club: Liverpool

Country: Brazil

Price: 35k PS4 / 37k Xbox One

In goal for the Brazilian side is none other than Liverpool and Brazil number one Allison Becker.

It was a remarkable campaign for the Brazilian in 2018/19, winning the golden glove in the Premier League, Champions League and Copa America, resulting in a significant rating jump to 89.

Alternative option: Ederson (OVR 88)

Leo Matos (OVR 76)

Age: 33

Position: RB

Club: PAOK

Country: Brazil

Price: 3.5k PS4 / 7.7k Xbox One

In what seems to be a theme across these ultimate 11s, the area of weakness is in the right back slot, where we have selected PAOK’s Leo Matos.

Unbelievably, there are no rare gold Brazilian RB’s on this year's edition of FIFA, resulting in this selection. 84 pace and 78 physical mean he will be able to hold his own, but don’t expect too much quality from the Brazilian veteran.

Alternative option: Danilo (OVR 79)

Eder Militao (OVR 81)

Age: 21

Position: CB

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Price: 9.6k PS4 / 7.8k Xbox One

The first of our two Brazilian centre backs is Real Madrid’s Eder Militao.

Whilst he may seem a strange selection at an 81 overall, the young centre-half has all the attributes you need for a central defender in FIFA. 79 pace, 81 defending and 81 physical make him far more appealing than those higher rated than himself.

Alternative option: Thiago Silva (OVR 87)

Marquinhos (OVR 86)

Age: 25

Position: CB

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Price: 13k PS4 / 13k Xbox One

Accompanying Militao in the heart of this Brazlian back four is Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos.

The 28-year-old has been one of the go-to centre backs on FIFA in recent years, and FIFA 20 is no different. 86 defending is the standout stat on the Brazilians card, however his 74 pace, made up of 76 sprint speed and 72 acceleration, is sure to catch the eye.

Alternative option: Felipe (OVR 84)

Alex Sandro (OVR 85)

Age: 28

Position: LB

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Country: Brazil

Price: 75k PS4 / 67k Xbox One

There is a whole plethora of talent available in the left back position for Brazil however the selection for the ultimate Brazilian team is Juventus’ Alex Sandro.

It is the second Ultimate 11 appearance for Sandro who is the LB in the Serie A side and as we’ve said before, he is the perfect full back, with quality in both attack and defence, and if you’re going to play football the Brazilian way, his passing stats aren’t too bad either.

Alternative option: Marcelo (OVR 85)

Fabinho (OVR 85)

Age: 25

Positon: CDM

Club: Liverpool

Country: Brazil

Price: 50k PS4 / 49k Xbox One

The first of two central midfielders in this 4-3-3 (4) formation is Liverpool’s defensive minded midfielder Fabinho.

In order to get the maximum chemistry out of the Liverpool man, you will need to modify his position from CDM to CM, however with 78 passing and 77 dribbling, the 6’2” midfielder will have no problems seeing more of the ball further up the pitch.

Alternative option: Fernandinho (OVR 87)

Allan (OVR 85)

Age: 28

Position: CM

Club: Napoli

Country: Brazil

Price: 45k PS4 / 43k Xbox One

In alongside Fabinho is Napoli’s central midfielder Allan, another defensive minded midfielder who will provide plenty of cover in front of your back four.

At 5’9”, he won’t win many of those aerial duels, so look for Fabinho if you’re going long with Allison from your goal kicks. However, he does have some competitive attacking attributes, with a modest 74 finishing and 69 longshots. So whilst he isn’t a seasoned pro from range, don’t be scared to have a dig.

Alternative option: Paulinho (OVR 84)

Roberto Firmino (OVR 86)

Age: 28

Position: CF

Club: Liverpool

Country: Brazil

Price: 69k PS4 / 72k Xbox One

In the CAM role we have yet another Liverpool man, Roberto Firmino. The 'centre forward' is another player who will require a position modifier card in order to maximise his chemistry.

With some high quality stats such as 87 dribbling and 80 passing, including 86 short passing, you can see why he is perfect for the role. The 27-year-old will have no problems moving deeper, especially given his high/high work rates.

Alternative option: Lucas Moura (OVR 83)

Willian (OVR 82)

Age: 31

Position: RW

Club: Chelsea

Country: Brazil

Price: 3k PS4 / 3k Xbox One

On the right side of the front three we have Brazil and Chelsea veteran winger Willian. The 31-year-old has seen his rating drop over the last couple of editions of FIFA, however he is offers a real attacking threat in the latest edition of the football sim.

85 pace, 85 dribbling and 80 passing are his standout base stats and at just 7.8k, you can't really go wrong.

Alternative option: Hulk (OVR 80)

Gabriel Jesus (OVR 82)

Age: 22

Position: ST

Club: Manchester City

Country: Brazil

Price: 15k PS4 / 15k Xbox One

The final name in the ultimate Brazilian team is Manchester City’s exciting forward talent Gabriel Jesus.

Whilst he may be in and out of the City team thanks to the form of Sergio Aguero, the Brazilian certainly knows where the back of the net is and will score bags of goals in this Brazil side. The 22-year-old has everything required for an out-and-out striker, with his in-game stats showing 86 positioning and 84 finishing alongside 78 jumping and 75 heading accuracy.

Alternative option: Alex Teixeira (OVR 79)

Neymar (OVR 92)

Age: 27

Position: LW

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Price: 968k PS4 / 863k Xbox One

By far and wide the most expensive player in the 11, the left wing in this Brazilian set up is PSG’s controversial star Neymar.

Whilst he may be known for making the headlines for all the wrong reasons, the PSG star is one of the highest rated players in FIFA 20, and at 880k, you need some bang for your buck. 95 dribbling, 91 pace and 87 passing should give you just that.

Alternative option: Phillipe Coutinho (OVR 86)

The Ultimate Brazilian Team

As far as international Ultimate Team's go, a Brazil side is one of the best options out there for FUT 20.

There is however, the issue of the right back. If you were to build this side then we would suggest trying to build in some form of hybrid, sticking Fabinho in the right centre midfield role would allow you to drop a Premier League RB in with links to two of the three men so it wouldn't affect chemistry too much.

What team are you using on FIFA Ultimate Team in FIFA 20? Let us know in the comments below.

