FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream: How to get Draxler – SBCs, cost & Reddit review

FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team Halloween special promotion is in full swing, with the week one Ultimate Scream player items and week two Ultimate Scream player items dropping in FUT!

If you haven’t heard of Ultimate Scream before, you can head to our previous article, which outlines everything you need to know about FUT’s spine-tingling special promotion.

Completing this week's Ultimate Scream Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) will earn you Draxler's 86 rated Scream card.

Scream Draxler’s Squad Building Challenge

If you want to get your hands on the German’s boosted card, there are three SBCs you have to complete.

Estimated total cost: 207,250 coins PS4 / 204,450 coins Xbox One

1. Exchange a squad featuring Bundesliga players

Estimated cost: 60.75k PS4 / 59.55k Xbox One

Minimum players from Bundesliga: One

Minimum In Form players: One

Minimum squad rating: 85

Minimum team chemistry: 70

Extra Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

2. Exchange a squad featuring players from Germany

Estimated Cost: 86.65k PS4 / 86.2k Xbox One

Minimum players from Germany: One

Minimum squad rating: 86

Minimum team chemistry: 70

Extra Reward: One Small Rare Gold Players Pack

3. Exchange a squad featuring players form Ligue 1 Conforama

Estimated Cost: 59.85k PS4 / 58.7k Xbox One

Minimum players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Two

Minimum In Form players: One

Minimum squad rating: 85

Minimum team chemistry: 75

Extra Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Keep reading for a Reddit review of Scream Draxler’s FUT card.

Scream Draxler Review

As you can see from the SBCs, Scream Draxler is going to set you back a serious amount of coins, with his estimated cost being substantially higher than Scream Hulk's SBCs.

So, is Draxler's Scream card worth your money? Well, according to Reddit users, it is most certainly not!

Overpriced Draxler is not worth your time

Reddit user, u/napelm, took to the FIFA sub-Reddit, posting that Scream Draxler SBC "has to be the worst value for coins Player SBC that ever existed".

It seems that u/napelm's opinion is the general consensus amongst FIFA gamers as the original post has gained 616 up votes.

Responses came flooding in, with one user summarising the general opinion, saying "Why are they going so over the top with these requirements? [...] Draxler looks great, but not that great to spend that much on him".

On user agreed that the "card looks great overall", but a more reasonable price would be "50-100k at peak".

Ultimately, it seems that even though Draxler may be a great card to play with, the cost of his SBC just isn't worth your FIFA coins right now. You'd be better off picking him up if he ever becomes available for a cheaper price on the FUT market.