FIFA 20: UCL MOTM Thiago SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Spaniard may be on his way in the summer, but he left Bayern with the perfect parting gift.

And there we have it, Bayern Munich are Champions of Europe!

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given their post lockdown form but now its official, and we have a brand new SBC to celebrate their achievement!

Thiago’s days at Bayern may be numbered if rumours surrounding his future are to be believed.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 21’s Career Mode

But in terms of this SBC, you will have six days to complete it. It will expire on Monday, August 3.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

Ultimate Team is almost done for the year, so EA aren’t asking for big things in return for this 96-rated Thiago card.

They are asking for just one squad in return for the Spanish maestro. The requirements are as follows:

Minimum of one Bundesliga player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

TOTAL COST: 120k PS4 / 123k Xbox One

Worth it?

Let’s be real, coins at this stage of FIFA aren’t as valuable as they are at the beginning of the FIFA year.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

We’ll look at this one in terms of whether or not he’ll be a player that FUT enthusiasts will want to use, and we believe that he is.

You don’t need to look an awful lot further than the 99-rated dribbling to see how good this card will be in game. 91-rated shooting and 96-rated passing put him on a par with some of the top-rated Icons in FIFA 20.

5* skills are always fun, whilst 4* weak foot isn’t an issue. EA would ask for at least 500k for this card at the peak of FIFA, for less than 150k we can’t complain at all.

READ MORE: Everything we know about VOLTA on FIFA 21