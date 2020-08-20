FIFA 20 Pre-Season: UCL Final Showdown – Ander Herrera vs David Alaba – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more

The biggest match in the domestic calendar is finally upon us, but who will come out on top?

It’s been a long time coming, but the 2019/20 season is nearly at its conclusion.

There’s the small matter of the Champions League final yet though. It’s the battle of two champions as Bayern Munich come up against Paris Saint Germain.

It marks the end of the UCL Showdown promo on FIFA as Ander Herrera and David Alaba come head-to-head.

As always, there are two SBC’s – you are free to complete both – with the final ratings of the card dependant on the result in the real life meeting.

The SBC’s will expire in four days, on Monday, August 24.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

As we have already alluded to, there are two sets of requirements dependant on which player you are opting for.

For David Alaba and Bayern Munich, the requirements are as follows:

David Alaba

Minimum of one Bundesliga player

Minimum Team Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

TOTAL COST: 162k PS4 / 144k Xbox One

Meanwhile for PSG and Ander Herrera, you will have to complete the following objectives:

Minimum of one Ligue 1 Conforama Player

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 60

TOTAL COST: 80k PS4 / 75k Xbox One

Worth it?

Given how close towards the end of FIFA we are, the price is really irrelevant at this point.

THE CHAMPIONS! Who will you be backing on Sunday?

Alaba is slightly more expensive but that is to be expected given the influx of high quality, cheap centre midfielders avaliable comparitively to the amount of top tier centre backs.

As always both cards should be taken on face value and not solely on an expectance to see the rating go up by three, as tempting as that may be!

Who to pick?

It’s a very, very tough one to call.

Bayern Munich are the favourites to pick up the trophy – which would be their 11th European Cup in the clubs history – whilst PSG are looking for a first UCL title.

But with the likes of Neymar and Mbappe up top, the French champions are as dangerous as they come.

We fancy Bayern to edge a tight one, but don’t be surprised to see Mbappe picking up yet another trophy come Sunday night.