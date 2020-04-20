FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 6 Predictions – Hazard, Dybala, Oblak & more

EA’s throwback promo is back for its sixth consecutive week, but which players might feature?

TOTW Moments sees an old TOTW from a previous title return to FIFA 20 and it’s already resulted in some crazy new cards.

After last week saw the return of TOTW 32 from FIFA 17, we think EA might stick with FIFA 17.

Keep reading to see our TOTW Moments 6 prediction.

TOTW 30 from FIFA 17

As we’ve mentioned, we think EA will stick with FIFA 17 this week and revive TOTW 30 from the title.

BACK ONCE AGAIN: Could TOTW 30 from FIFA 17 return this week?

As you can see, plenty of the top talent from FIFA 17’s TOTW 30 have pushed on to become world-class players today.

Unfortunately, the likes of the retired Arjen Robben and Philipp Lahm, would not make a miraculous comeback, but instead would be left out.

If this TOTW returns, we’ll be treated with some amazing new cards – check out what they might look like below.

Eden Hazard (OVR 91 – TM 93)

Eden Hazard switched London for Madrid last summer, making the move to Los Blancos. He’s had a steady start to his La Liga career and has earned one In-Form this season.

Therefore, his TOTW Moments card would come in at a whopping 93 overall, so he’s sure to cause havoc on Ultimate Team.

Son Heung-min (OVR 87 – TM 92)

Heung-min Son was having a sensational year for Tottenham before the season was cut short.

Two In-Forms and an inclusion in TOTW Moments 4 means a new card would see the midfielders rating boost to 92 overall. He’d also be a left midfielder rather than his usual CAM position.

Jan Oblak (OVR 91 – TM 92)

Jan Oblak may not have received an In-Form card in FIFA 20 yet, but it’s no secret how highly rated he is as a ‘keeper.

Atletico may be down in sixth space, but it’s through no fault of Oblak, as the team has conceded just 21 league goals all season! A TOTW Momets card would be long overdue recognition for the Slovenian.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 – TM 91)

Paulo Dybala hit some seriously good form this season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists across 24 Serie A appearances.

As a result, the Argentinian already has two In-Form cards in FIFA 20, so his TOTW Moments card would be rated at 91 overall and see Dybala return to his central attacking position.

Edinson Cavani (OVR 88 – TM 90)

Edinson Cavani seems to be slowing up a little, scoring just four league goals for PSG this season. In fairness, the Uruguayan is now 33 years old and has had one hell of a career.

A TOTW Moments card would be rated at 90 overall, and emphasise Cavani’s supreme physical attributes and finishing ability.

