BREAKING* FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 5 REVEALED – Messi, Ter Stegen, Immobile & more

EA’s new promo is back for a fifth week running and this time Lionel Messi is the star feature!

EA’s brand new promo, TOTW Moments, is back for its fifth week in a row!

The promo first arrived as a replacement for Team of the Week (TOTW) after the footballing world came to a halt.

After last week saw the return of TOTW 30 from FIFA 19, this week its TOTW 32 all the way from FIFA 17.

Keep reading to see the full TOTW Moments 5 squad.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

TOTW Moments 4 Revealed

As mentioned this week’s TOTW Moments is TOTW 32 from FIFA 17.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: TOTW 32 from FIFA 17 is the returning in-form squad this week

This returning In-Form squad includes some phenomenal cards for the likes of Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Ciro Immobile.

TRIPLE THREAT: These three are going to cause havoc on Ultimate Team

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title

Veteran centre back Leonardo Bonucci and Man United’s Anthony Martial also feature in the new TOTW Moments squad, coming in with massive 87 and 86 overall ratings respectively.

TOTW Moments Explained

All players that will be released will reflect their current teams, and their OVR increase will be in line with their FUT 20 upgrade path.

THROWBACK: A load of In-Form cards are returning to FIFA 20

For example, in FUT 18 TOTW 28 Kyle Walker was given an 86 OVR Item in line with his FUT 18 upgrade path.

For his TOTW Moments Item, Kyle Walker was given an 87 OVR Item based on his FUT 20 upgrade path.

TOTW Moments 6

TOTW Moments squads will remain as a permanent fixture until normality is restored (however long that will take), so expect a sixth squad to drop next week.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Flashback POTM Concept – Card design, predictions, rumours & more