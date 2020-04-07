FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 4 COUNTDOWN – Release date, card predictions, promo explained, FAQs, news & more

EA’s replacement FUT promo is back for its fourth week running, so here’s everything you need to know.

You know the drill by now – with the footballing world on hold, EA had to find a replacement promo for their standard Team of the Week (TOTW).

Thus TOTW Moments was born, a promo which brought back existing TOTWs from previous FIFA titles, with updated ratings.

TOTW Moments 4 is arriving on Wednesday, 8 April 2020 – keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of its release.

The fourth TOTW Moments squad will arrive on Wednesday, 8 April 2020.

The squad will be announced at 11am ET / 3pm GMT and will be released in-game at 2pm ET / 6pm GMT.

TOTW Moments Explained

Although TOTW Moments brings back an old TOTW, it’s not a carbon copy and there are a few noteworthy differences.

Primarily, the player stats have been updated, which seemingly reflect their current talent – for example, last week Walker had a boosted overall rating, whereas Arnoutovic didn’t quite receive the overall rating of his FIFA 18 card.

However, excitingly, the FIFA 20 cards retain their original position from the FIFA 18 TOTW, meaning the likes of centre forward Garth Bale returned!

Finally, as you’d imagine the players’ clubs have been updated to match their current locations.

TOTW Moments 4 Prediction

With previous TOTW Moments squad coming from FIFA 18 and FIFA 19, we think EA could throw it back further this week, with TOTW 31 from FIFA 17 returning to the game.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Could TOTW 31 from FIFA 17 return this week?

As you can see, plenty of the top talent from FIFA 17’s TOTW 31 are still firing on all cylinders today.

If this TOTW were to return there would be some seriously good cards in TOTW Moments 4.

Head here to see what some of the new cards could look like if our prediction is correct.

TOTW Moments FAQs

Here’s some quick answers to some of your pressing questions.

When will the changes to TOTW occur?

From Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, and until the regular football seasons resume, TOTW will be replaced with a Weekly Squad of TOTW Moments players.

How will this affect my FUT Champions rewards Player Picks?

TOTW Moments Items will replace the standard TOTW FUT Champion Player Picks rewards. TOTW Moments Items will receive the familiar FUT Champions design as a result.

Why are certain players not featured in a respective TOTW Moments squad?

If a player has retired, been banned, or is no longer in FUT 20, they will not feature in that week’s TOTW Moments squad.

A player cannot feature in back to back TOTW Moments selections.

Can I use TOTW Moments in Squad Building Challenges?

Yes. TOTW Moments will replace TOTW content and operate in the same way.

Future SBCs and Objectives may require either TOTW or TOTW Moments items.

Will TOTW Moments Items feature dynamic images/action shots?

Just as with regular TOTW Items, select TOTW Moments Items will feature action shot images.

How will the TOTW Moments impact my dynamic Items?

Ones to Watch and Headliners players will continue to receive upgrades if they are selected as part of the TOTW Moments squad for that week.

Headliners win streak upgrades will be paused until the 2019-2020 season resumes.

What will happen to new TOTW packs I get as FUT Champions rewards and/or from SBCS?

From Thursday 19th March @ 9am GMT onward, and until the football seasons resume, the TOTW packs earned from FUT Champions will be replaced with TOTW Moments packs.

Similar to the usual TOTW packs, when opened, these packs will contain the current active TOTW Moments players.

How do TOTW Moments work with the FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs?

The FUT Champions versions of the TOTW Moments Player Items will function in FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs in the same manner that the FUT Champions versions of TOTW Player Items do.

What will happen to my existing TOTW packs?

Existing Team of the Week Packs (TOTW Upgrade, Ultimate TOTW Pack, Premium TOTW Pack) will continue to include Player Items from TOTW 26.

If we are able to reintroduce TOTW later in the year, these packs would then update to use the active TOTW as per usual.

