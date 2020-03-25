FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 2 COUNTDOWN – Release date, player predictions, explained, FAQs, news & more

The replacement FUT promo is here to cure your quarantine boredom but when will the next team arrive?

Football fans have been in despair all around the globe, as the entire world of sport has shut down due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Thankfully EA is here to keep us sane in quarantine, as they have launched a brand new replacement promo for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

TOTW Moments will replace the standard Team of the Week (TOTW) until normality is restored in the footballing world.

With TOTW Moments Squad 2 dropping today, we outline everything you need to know about the new promo.

The second TOTW Moments squad will arrive on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

Although the first TOTW Moments squad arrived at around 4.30pm GMT, we expect the next TOTW Moments release to follow the standard TOTW format – thus it will likely be announced at 3pm GMT.

TOTW Moments Squad 1

The first TOTW Moments squad was released last week and it was a repeat of the TOTW 28 from FIFA 18.

THROWBACK: Last week’s TOTW Moments is the TOTW 28 squad from FIFA 18

As you can see, the returning TOTW 28 squad from FIFA 18 included an 88-rated card for Matthijs De Ligt and a centre back Kyle Walker card.

TOTW Moments Explained

Although TOTW Moments brings back an old TOTW, it’s not a carbon copy and there are a few noteworthy differences.

Primarily, the player stats have been updated, which seemingly reflect their current talent – for example, last week Walker had a boosted overall rating, whereas Arnoutovic didn’t quite receive the overall rating of his FIFA 18 card.

However, excitingly, the FIFA 20 cards retain their original position from the FIFA 18 TOTW, meaning the likes of centre forward Garth Bale returned!

Finally, as you’d imagine the players’ clubs have been updated to match their current locations.

TOTW Moments 2 Predictions

With last week’s being FIFA 18’s TOTW 28, we think there is a chance EA could opt for FIFA 19’s TOTW 29.

Andrew Robertson (OVR 85 – TOTW Moments 89)



Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson receive an 87-rated second in-form card on FIFA 19, but with his overall rating climbing from 83 to 85 over the last 12 months, this is set to go higher.

The Scotland captain would, therefore, receive an 89 TOTW Moments card on the game, which would become the joint-fifth best left back item in FUT 20.

Marquinhos (OVR 86 – TOTW Moments 89)



It’s a similar case for PSG hardman Marquinhos. The centre back’s third in-form (out of four) on FIFA 19 was an 88, but his starting overall has risen from 85 to 86.

A TOTW Moments rating of 89 looks to be on the cards for the Brazilian, closing the gap to teammate Thiago Silva’s two 90-rated cards in FIFA 20.

Duvan Zapata (OVR 82 – TOTW Moments 89)



Duvan Zapata is a man who has improved tremendously since last season, and the Atalanta forward can feel begrudged his overall rating didn’t improve further from 79 to 82.

His third in-form card last season hit 87, and we believe this could now rise to 89 for FIFA 20, with a 90 rating not out of the question.

One-off or more to come?

TOTW Moments squads will remain as a permanent fixture until normality is restored (however long that will take).

So with TOTW Moments’ arrival and FUT Birthday dropping soon, it looks like the FIFA community have nothing to worry about while in self-isolation.

TOTW Moments Card Design

FUT Watch is well known for tweeting out the latest FIFA Ultimate Team news and leaks and they confirmed the TOTW Moments card before the promo was released.

TOTW Moments FAQs

Here’s some quick answers to some of your pressing questions.

When will the changes to TOTW occur?

From Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, and until the regular football seasons resume, TOTW will be replaced with a Weekly Squad of TOTW Moments players.

How will this affect my FUT Champions rewards Player Picks?

TOTW Moments Items will replace the standard TOTW FUT Champion Player Picks rewards. TOTW Moments Items will receive the familiar FUT Champions design as a result.

Why are certain players not featured in a respective TOTW Moments squad?

If a player has retired, been banned, or is no longer in FUT 20, they will not feature in that week’s TOTW Moments squad.

A player cannot feature in back to back TOTW Moments selections.

Can I use TOTW Moments in Squad Building Challenges?

Yes. TOTW Moments will replace TOTW content and operate in the same way.

Future SBCs and Objectives may require either TOTW or TOTW Moments items.

Will TOTW Moments Items feature dynamic images/action shots?

Just as with regular TOTW Items, select TOTW Moments Items will feature action shot images.

How will the TOTW Moments impact my dynamic Items?

Ones to Watch and Headliners players will continue to receive upgrades if they are selected as part of the TOTW Moments squad for that week.

Headliners win streak upgrades will be paused until the 2019-2020 season resumes.

What will happen to new TOTW packs I get as FUT Champions rewards and/or from SBCS?

From Thursday 19th March @ 9am GMT onward, and until the football seasons resume, the TOTW packs earned from FUT Champions will be replaced with TOTW Moments packs.

Similar to the usual TOTW packs, when opened, these packs will contain the current active TOTW Moments players.

How do TOTW Moments work with the FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs?

The FUT Champions versions of the TOTW Moments Player Items will function in FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs in the same manner that the FUT Champions versions of TOTW Player Items do.

What will happen to my existing TOTW packs?

Existing Team of the Week Packs (TOTW Upgrade, Ultimate TOTW Pack, Premium TOTW Pack) will continue to include Player Items from TOTW 26.

If we are able to reintroduce TOTW later in the year, these packs would then update to use the active TOTW as per usual.

