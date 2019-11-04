FIFA 20: Team of the Week 8 Prediction (FUT TOTW 8) - Mane, Lukaku, Werner & more

This week, Dutch star Matthijs de Ligt opened his account for Juventus, while Romelu Lukaku continued his fine form in Serie A with a brace. Surely they'll be in the latest FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW), but who else will make the cut?

Each week, EA will select a

squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give

them in-form (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

Any player included in the

TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will also be boosted and their overall

(OVR) will stay their latest IF card rating.

These players form the TOTW which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

Joel Robles (OVR 78 – IF 83)

Former Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles was the hero for his

side as they held giants Real Madrid to a goalless draw. Robles made a string

of fine saves to deny Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Vinicius late on the

secure a valuable point.

Robles could receive an IF card with 83 OVR should he be

included in TOTW 8. His 83 Diving and 84 Reflexes are already high so he could

have excellent stats on an IF card. His basic card is available for just 450

coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One.

Kyle Walker (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Having been left out of Man City’s previous two league games, Kyle Walker returned to the starting XI with a point to prove. The England defender produced an excellent cross to set up Sergio Aguero before storming forward once again to turn home the winning goal late on.

Walker costs 70,000 coins on PS4 and 59,000 coins on Xbox One. An IF card would see his OVR rise to 86, but is unlikely to come cheap on the transfer market.

Ivan Marcano (OVR 79 – IF 83)

Experienced Spaniard Ivan Marcano bagged his third goal of

the season and helped Porto keep a clean sheet this weekend. Marcano’s superb

volley was the difference between the sides as the 32-year-old continued his

fine form.

Marcano’s basic 83 OVR card is available for 1,000 coins on both

consoles. The Porto centre back could receive an IF card with an OVR of 83.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Matthijs de Ligt’s first goal in Serie A was the difference in the Turin derby. The Dutch wonderkid nearly had two on the day but was denied by a superb save from Salvatore Sirigu. Juventus remain unbeaten and de Ligt kept his third clean sheet of the season.

With an OTW card already costing between 80,000-90,000 coins

on both consoles, now is the time to snap up de Ligt who could see his OVR

boosted to 87. His basic card can be bought for just under 10,000 coins on both

PS4 and Xbox One.

Thorgan Hazard (OVR 82 – IF 85)

Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard picked up his sixth assist of the season and his first goal for his new club in the Bundesliga, as they eased to a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg. Hazard is yet to lose a league game for Dortmund and will hope that run continues for as long as possible.

Hazard’s OTW card is available for 34,000 coins on both

consoles while his basic card can be bought for just 2,800 coins on PS4 and

3,700 on Xbox One.

Christopher Nkunku (OVR 77 – IF 82)

French midfielder Christopher Nkunku is one of a handful of RB Leipzig players who could take their place in TOTW 8. The former PSG player scored one goal and provided two more for his team as they put eight past Mainz on Saturday.

Nkunku could be in line to receive an 82 OVR IF card this

week. His basic 77 OVR card is available on the FUT transfer market for 750

coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One.

David Neres (OVR 81 – IF 85)

Brazilian winger David Neres continued his excellent form from

last week making it three goals in two games with a brace against PEC Zwolle.

Ajax’s youthful side are unbeaten in the Eredivisie and Neres keeps finding the

back of the net.

Neres can be bought for just 1,000 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One - an IF card could be rated 85 OVR.

Sadio Mane (OVR 88 – IF 90)

Sadio Mane spared Liverpool’s blushes away at Aston Villa this weekend. The Senegalese star provided the assist for Andy Robertson’s equaliser before rounding off the late comeback himself with a glancing header to seal three points for the Premier League leaders.

Mane’s second IF card of the season would be rated 90 OVR.

His 89 rated IF cost a whopping 1,170,000 coins on PS4 and 1,010,000 on Xbox

One. His basic 88 OVR card isn’t cheap either and will set you back 407,000 on

PS4 and 350,000 on Xbox One.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Romelu Lukaku looks to have rediscovered the form that made him so feared in the Premier League. The giant Belgian has scored six goals in his last four games taking his tally to nine for the season already. His brace against Bologna won the game for his new club as they laboured to a 2-1 win.

Lukaku’s OTW card costs around 90,000 coins on both consoles

while his basic card is available for 7,100 coins on PS4 and 8,000 coins on

Xbox One. An IF card could see his OVR rise to 87 making him a lethal weapon in

your armoury.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 – IF 86)

A sure thing for TOTW 8 - Timo Werner registered his second hattrick of the season during RB Leipzig’s rout of Mainz, but also provided three assists for his teammates. Twin hattricks don’t occur very often and the German hitman is almost guaranteed a spot in TOTW.

The pacey Werner could receive an IF card with 86 OVR this

week. His basic 83 OVR card can be bought for 17,000 coins on PS4 and 15,500 on

Xbox One.

Memphis Depay (OVR 84 – IF 87)

Another former Man Utd forward scoring regularly elsewhere.

Memphis Depay took his tally for the season to ten goals in all competitions as

he inspired Lyon to a 3-2 win. The Dutch ace scored twice including a 95th minute winner as Lyon came from behind to beat Toulouse.

An IF card for Depay this week could see his OVR rise to 87.

His basic card costs around 3,500 coins on both consoles.

RealSport’s FUT 20 TOTW 8 Prediction

