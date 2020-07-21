[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 TOTW 42 COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Reveal Time, Predictions & more

With another batch of in-forms on the way, here’s when you can start diving into packs in the FUT Store!

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 21, 2020
FIFA 20 totw 42 lacazette

Football seasons around Europe are winding down, with the league title sewn up in all but one of the big five leagues.

The one undecided title comes in Italy’s Serie A, but a victory for Juventus over Lazio this week means the Old Lady needs just four points from the remaining four games to claim a ninth successive league title.

The best performers from the last seven days will claim an in-form card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and here are all the details you need.

TOTW 42 Release Date

Team of the Week 42 will be released on Wednesday, 22 July.

The squad will be revealed on Twitter at 10am ET / 3pm BST and then released into packs at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

Predictions

We could see an electrifying Team of the Week with Alexandre Lacazette Harry Kane and possibly even Lionel Messi in the frame to feature.

lionel messi totw 42
GOLDEN BOY – Lionel Messi jsut keeps delivering

Games are being played seemingly every day as leagues look to finish their campaigns as quickly as possible, so don’t be surprised if some last minute contenders come into the fold on Wednesday!

You can check out Mike Wicherek’s full TOTW 42 predictions here.

