FIFA 20: TOTW 41 REVEALED - David Silva, Antonio, Nani & more

TOTW 41 Full Squad

TOTW 41 has been revealed!

The full squad will be available in packs from 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

DREAM TEAM: FIFA 20's TOTW 41 has been announced!

The standout cards this week are Man City's midfield maestro, David Silva (OVR 89) and Barca man Arturo Vidal (OVR 86).

Other cards include Sevilla's Ever Banega (OVR 86), Portuguese veteran Nani (OVR 85) and West Ham's man of the moment, Michail Antonio (OVR 82).

