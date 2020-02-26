FIFA 20 TOTW 24 COUNTDOWN: Full Squad REVEALED, ratings, cards, news & more

After another week of action-packed football, EA has released its In-Form team made up of the 23 top-performing players from across the globe.

It features two world-class strikers in Robert Lewandowski (93 IF) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (89 IF), who were both integral to their side’s victories this week.

Keep reading to see their cards and the rest of the Team of the Week (TOTW) 24.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 93)

Robert Lewandowski saved the day in Munich this week as the striker scored twice in a 3-2 win over Paderborn.

The Polish forward scored the winner in the 90th minute to ensure Bayern walked away with all three points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 89)

Where would Arsenal be without this man? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace in Arsenal’s tight 3-2 win over Everton.

His latest goals mean the Gabonese striker is now the joint Premier League top scorer this season, equalling Jamie Vardy’s tally of 17 goals.

Check out the full TOTW 24 here.

When will TOTW 24 be released?

The special in-form cards will be made available in packs from 6pm on Wednesday 26th February.

In addition, the TOTW 22 squad will become available to challenge for coins on FUT at the same time.

