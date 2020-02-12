FIFA 20 TOTW 22: Countdown, release time, date, cards, Ones to Watch, predictions, news & more

EA will announce the FIFA 20 Team of the Week 22 later today.

Remember that any player with a Ones to Watch (OTW) card will see their OTW match upgrade to match their new TOTW rating.

Keep reading as we cover when the team will be announced, how to get your hands on the IF cards and who we expect to feature.

Announcement Time

The full TOTW 22 lineup will be announced at 3pm tomorrow (12th February).

Make sure you follow our live blog tomorrow to see every TOTW player the moment they’re released.

Release Time

The special in-form cards will be made available in packs from 6pm tomorrow evening.

In addition, the TOTW 22 squad will become available to challenge for coins on FUT at the same time.

But, who do we expect to feature?

With a number of winter breaks, there have been fewer matches over the last week - nevertheless, there are few stand-out performers that we expect to feature in TOTW 22.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – SIF 96)

No goals this week for Lionel Messi, however a hat-trick of assist should be enough to warrant a place in TOTW 22. He hasn't scored in three consecutive matches, however, in that time he has provided five assists!

Messi’s basic card costs just under one million coins, with his various special cards only rising in price! His 99 OVR TOTY card is the most expensive at 4,500,000 coins on PS4, while his only IF card of the season costs 1,390,000 on PS4 and just over 1,000,000 on Xbox One.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 86 – TIF 89)

Angel Di Maria continued his sparkling run of form with another goal and assist against Lyon in PSG’s 4-2 win. The Argentine ace now has two goals and three assists in his last three outings as PSG look set for another Ligue 1 title.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team – Best Premier League team

A potential third IF of the season this week could be rated 89 overall. Di Maria’s basic card costs 22,000 with his 87 and 88 rated IF cards worth 44,000 and 55,000 respectively.

