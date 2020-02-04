FIFA 20 TOTW 21 Prediction: 5 midfielders who should make the Ultimate Team of the Week – Sancho, Sarabia & more

With the January transfer window done and dusted, attentions are now on domestic form for Europe’s top clubs.

The Premier League looks to already be settle as Liverpool moved 22 points clear thanks to a Mohamed Salah-inspired performance, and it’s a similar case in Ligue 1 with PSG eight points ahead of Marseille.

Title races are firmly on in Germany, Spain and Italy however, with Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, ‘Gladbach, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan and Lazio all in the frame.

There were some scintillating performances from some midfield maestros. and they could all be in with a shot of the Team of the Week.

We run through the contenders.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

Still just 19 years old, Jadon Sancho has scored and assisted in seven of his last nine matches. Sancho’s exploits at the weekend took his season total to 12 goals and 13 assists in the Bundesliga as he helped Dortmund dismantle Union Berlin 5-0.

An IF card this week for Sancho could have the LW position and be rated 87 OVR. Sancho’s basic card costs around 7,000 coins, while his IF card is worth just under 60,000 coins. The Dortmund star also has a UCL Live card that will cost you 200,000 coins on the Transfer Market.

Pablo Sarabia (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Playing in a more advanced role, Pablo Sarabia scored and assisted in PSG’s 5-0 thumping of Montpellier. The Spaniard has two goals in his last two games and will hope for an extended run in the side after a frustrating season thus far.

A first IF of the season could see Sarabia in the CF position and reach 85 OVR, including his OTW card which will remain a CAM. Currently, his OTW card costs around 20,000 coins while his basic card is worth just 2,000 coins.

Youri Tielemans (OVR 80 – IF 84)

Belgian star Youri Tielemans has been a huge hit since arriving at Leicester and has featured in all but one Premier League match this season. Tielemans provided two assists against Chelsea at the weekend in another stylish performance under Brendan Rodgers.

The Belgian ace costs 700 coins on PS4 and Xbox One and an IF card this week could be rated 84 OVR.

Maximilian Arnold (OVR 79 – IF 83)

A goal and assist for German midfielder Maximilian Arnold could be enough to see him selected for TOTW 21. The Wolfsburg maestro helped his side end a run of four games without a win as they overcame Paderborn in a six-goal thriller.

Arnold costs just 700 coins on Ultimate Team and an IF card could be rated 83 OVR this week.

Robert Snodgrass (OVR 76 – IF 81)

Two goals and an assist… yet no three points for Robert Snodgrass this weekend. The form of the “Scottish Messi” is the only positive for West Ham and David Moyes as the Hammers slid into the relegation zone this weekend.

Snodgrass played predominantly from the left-hand side which could see a positional change should he receive an IF card this week. An IF could be rated 81 OVR, while his basic card costs under 1,000 coins on both consoles.