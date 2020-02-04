FIFA 20 TOTW 21 Prediction: 5 defenders who should make the Ultimate Team of the Week – De Ligt, Rudiger & more

It was another superb weekend of action across Europe, with three of the top five leagues having hot title races with just a third of the season remaining.

Liverpool may have one hand and four fingers on the title, and PSG also out in front in France, but there is a whole host of competition elsewhere.

Juventus, Inter Milan and Lazio are separated by just five points at the top of Serie A, with three points the difference between the top four in Bundesliga.

We look at which defenders were solid at both ends of the pitch, and could be rewarded with a spot in FIFA 20’s Team of the Week.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 – SIF 87)

Dutch wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt ensured Juventus kept a clean sheet with a rock-solid display against Fiorentina at the weekend. The 20-year-old capped off his performance with his second goal of the season too, a near-perfect match for the Dutchman!

A second IF of the season is likely to be rated 87 OVR, boosting his OTW card in the process. His basic card costs 14,000, while his first IF card is valued at around 30,000 coins. It could be a good time to buy his OTW card which is worth 50,000 as this figure will increase if he is selected for TOTW 21. De Ligt’s TOTY card will cost you just under 1,000,000 coins and is rated 96 OVR.

Antonio Rudiger (OVR 82 – IF 85)

German defender Antonio Rudiger was at the double to help Chelsea share the spoils with high-flying Leicester. Rudiger’s first goals of the season secured a valuable point as Frank Lampard’s men remain on course for a top four finish.

Rudiger’s goalscoring heroics could earn him an 85 rated IF card. His basic card cost around 2,000 coins.

Yerry Mina (OVR 78 – SIF 84)

Everton’s Colombian colossus Yerry Mina demonstrated his attacking threat with two goals as Everton came from behind to stun Watford. Mina’s goals both came in first-half stoppage time, with the second a towering header that left Ben Foster helpless.

Mina costs under 2,000 on the Transfer Market and his first IF card costs around 17,000 coins. A second IF of the year could be rated 84 OVR.

Jonas Svensson (OVR 75 – IF 81)

Over in the Eredivisie, AZ Alkmaar’s Jonas Svensson was one of the key performers, bagging two assists from right back in a 4-0 win over RKC Waalwijk.

An in-form card could take Svensson to around 81, with the Norweigan’s base card valued at 400 coins on PS4 and 500 on Xbox One.

Tim Leibold (OVR 73 – IF 79)

One for the silver cards now, with Hamburg left back scoring one and assisting another in a 3-1 victory over VfL Bochum, keeping his side second in the German second division.

Leibold should now improve from 73 to an in-form 79, and you can pick up his normal item for 1,900 coins on PS4 and as much as 5,000 on Xbox One.

