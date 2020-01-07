FIFA 20: TOTW 17 Prediction (Ultimate Team of the Week 17) – Ronaldo, Courtois, Immobile & more

For most teams across Europe, the winter break ended this weekend as clubs in France, Italy and Spain were all back in action.

This weekend also saw the third round of the FA Cup contested, with Wayne Rooney’s Derby causing an upset as they beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Each week, EA will select a squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give them in-form (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

Any player included in the TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will also be boosted and their overall (OVR) will stay their latest IF card rating.

These players form the TOTW which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 88 – IF 89)

Thibaut Courtois kept his third clean sheet in a row in La Liga as Real Madrid beat local rivals Getafe this weekend. Madrid’s victory moved them level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga at the halfway stage of the season.

Belgium keeper Courtois costs 29,000 coins on the FUT Transfer Market and an IF card this week could boost his rating to 89 OVR.

Raphael Varane (OVR 85 – SIF 87)

French centre back Raphael Varane is another key man in the Madrid defence and the Spanish giants are yet to lose a league game with him in the side. The French international also scored his second goal of the season in Madrid’s 3-0 win this weekend.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: All confirmed transfers

Varane’s basic card costs 117,000 coins on PS4 and 85,500 on Xbox One. His first IF card is rated 86 OVR and costs upwards of 220,000 coins, a potential second IF could be rated 87 OVR.

Sokratis (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Arsenal defender Sokratis put in an uncharacteristically responsible display as the Gunners saw off Manchester United 2-0. New manager Mikel Arteta seems to have Arsenal more defensively organised and Sokratis topped off his display with the second goal!

Sokratis costs 7,000 coins on FUT and a place in TOTW 17 could see his overall rise to 86.

Joe Gomez (OVR 80 – IF 83)

England defender Joe Gomez put in another composed display in Liverpool’s fifth consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League. All five clean sheets have come since Gomez returned to the starting line-up, coincidence?

Gomez costs under 1,000 coins on the Transfer Market and an IF card this week could be rated 83 overall. His UCL Live card costs a whopping 340,000 coins!

Robin Gosens (OVR 76 – IF 80)

German winger Robin Gosens grabbed a goal and an assist in Atalanta’s 5-0 win over Parma. He now has five goals in Serie A, the best goal return of his career to date!

READ MORE: FIFA Team of the Year Announced!

Gosens costs around 900 coins and an IF card this week may be rated 80 overall.

Mark Noble (OVR 76 – IF 80)

West Ham captain Mark Noble gave David Moyes the perfect start to his tenure at Upton Park with a brace in their 4-0 thumping of Bournemouth. Noble’s passion can help drive West Ham up the table.

An IF for Noble could be rated 80 OVR, his basic 76 overall card costs a touch over 1,000 coins.

James Maddison (OVR 79 – SIF 83)

James Maddison’s superb strike against Newcastle almost ripped the net from the goalposts! Leicester eased past Newcastle 3-0 and Maddison’s strike alone should be enough to earn him a place in TOTW 17.

A second IF of the season for Maddison could be rated 83 OVR. His 82 rated IF costs 12,000 coins on PS4 and 18,000 on Xbox One, while his basic card costs less than 1,000 coins on either console!

Ricardo Horta (OVR 79 – IF 82)

Portuguese winger Ricardo Horta scored two and assisted one more as Braga hammered Belenenses 7-1. Horta now has four goals and four assists in the league this season as Braga have struggled for consistency.

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?

Horta’s basic 79 OVR card costs just 700 coins and an IF this week could be rated 82 overall.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 – TIF 89)

Italian hotshot Ciro Immobile continued his sparkling form into the new year with a brace against Brescia. Immobile’s goals included a last-minute winner and made it 19 goals in just 17 Serie A matches this season.

Immobile costs 16,000 coins on the Transfer Market. His first IF card costs 34,000 coins while his second TOTW card costs in the region of 50,000 coins. A third in-form card may be rated 89 OVR this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 – SIF 95)

Cristiano Ronaldo began the new year with a bang, scoring a hat-trick as Juventus ran riot against Cagliari. Even at the age of 34, Ronaldo is still showing his class with his own tally up to 15 for the season in all competitions.

Portuguese legend Ronaldo costs a whopping 797,000 coins on PS4, and that’s just his basic card! His TOTY Nominee card costs over 1,000,000 and his 94 rated IF card costs just a shade under.

Gabriel Jesus (OVR 82 – IF 84)

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus showed his clinical finishing ability with a match-winning brace at home to Everton. The 22-year-old now has 13 goals in all competitions as he looks to show he can fill Sergio Aguero’s boots when the time comes for the Argentine to leave Manchester.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: All confirmed transfers

82-rated Jesus costs between 5,000-6,000 coins on FUT. An IF card this week could be rated 84 overall.

RealSport’s FUT 20 TOTW 17 Prediction

READ MORE: PS5 controllers revealed in Reddit leak