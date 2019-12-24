FIFA 20: Ultimate Team of the Week 15 Prediction (TOTW 15) – Neymar, Lukaku & more

Merry Christmas to you all – as we know which teams will be topping the tree during the holidays.

Despite not playing in the Premier League this weekend (winning the Club World Cup in Qatar), Liverpool are still way ahead in the title race, leading Leicester by 10 points with a game in hand.

Over in Spain, Barcelona edged ahead of Real Madrid thanks to a 4-0 win over Alaves, after a 0-0 stalemate in an eventless Clasico in midweek.

It’s a two-way tie in Serie A, as Inter Milan look to steal the crown off Juventus, with the Nerazzurri ahead on goal difference.

Bayern Munich lie in third place in the Bundesliga, four points behind RB Leipzig with Borussia Monchengladbach in second.

Lastly over in France, it’s business as usual for PSG who are seven points clear of Marseille with a game in hand.

It was a brilliant weekend of footballing action across Europe, with some Christmas surprises for a lot of clubs in the bottom half.

Have they done enough to secure a FIFA 20 Ultimate Team of the Week in-form card?

A squad of 23 players is set to be released at 6pm on Wednesday, 25 December – yes, Christmas day!

They will be available in packs from the FUT Store and can be bought and sold individually on the transfer market.

RealSport predicts who will be in this Christmas side.

Rune Almenning Jarstein (OVR 83 – IF 84)

Hertha Berlin clung on to a point against high-flying Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga and Die Alte Dame have goalkeeper Rune Alemenning Jarstein to thank. The Norweigan made six saves in the 0-0 draw.

Jarstein’s 83 overall should creep up to an in-form 84, with his base card priced at 1,700 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox One.

Aleksandar Kolarov (OVR 82 – SIF 85)

Aleksandar Kolarov just keeps going. The Serbian was up to his old tricks with a goal in Roma’s 4-1 victory over Fiorentina. The win keeps his side fourth in the Serie A table.

Kolarov’s 82 overall is set to rise to an 85 second in-form card. The left back’s base item will set you back 1,700 coins on PS4 and 1,900 on Xbox One, with an 84 in-form worth around 20,000 on both consoles.

Diego Carlos (OVR 79 – IF 81)

Sevilla have had a great first half of the season, sitting in third place in the table, and they picked up another three points at the weekend. Centre back Diego Carlos got on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win over Mallorca, closing the gap to second-placed Real Madrid to just three points.

Carlos’ 79 overall should rise to an 81 in-form this week, with his base card priced at just 800 coins on both consoles.

Alex Sandro (OVR 85 – IF 86)

Juventus played in midweek due to their involvement in the Supercoppa Italiana but still did the business with a 2-1 win over Sampdoria. Left back Alex Sandro assisted both goals, with Juve only behind league leaders Inter on goal difference.

Sandro’s 85 overall is set to rise to an in-form 86, with the Piemonte man’s base card costing 27,000 coins on both consoles. The Brazilian’s TOTY nominee card will set you back 95,000 on PS4 and 94,000 on Xbox One.

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 85 – SIF 87)

Hakim Ziyech is continuing from where he left off last season, with the Moroccan scoring and assisting in Ajax’s 6-1 thumping of Den Haag. De Godenzone lead the Dutch Eredivisie by three points, with AZ Alkmaar managing to keep pace with them.

Ziyech’s 85 overall should improve to an 87 second in-form card, with his position moving from CAM to RM. His base item worth 14,000 coins on both consoles, with an 86 in-form valued at 27,000 on PS4 and 28,250 on Xbox One. An 87 Champions League item will set you back 26,000 on both consoles.

Ever Banega (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Another Sevilla man, Ever Banega was involved in both goals as they swept aside Mallorca 2-0. The Argentine set up Diego Carlos as well as scoring a penalty, maintaining Los Nervionenses’ third place in La Liga.

Banega’s 83 overall could be boosted to an in-form 85 this week, with his position moving from defensive to central midfield. His base card costs just 2,500 coins on both consoles.

Neymar (OVR 92 – IF 93)

Kylian Mbappe may have grabbed the headlines in PSG’s 4-1 win over Amiens with a brace, but Neymar pulled the strings in midfield. The Brazilian scored one and assisted another playing as left attacking midfielder, and is starting to show greater discipline on the pitch.

Neymar should see his 92 overall rise to an in-from 93, with his position moving from LW to CAM. His base card is worth 765,000 coins on PS4 and 630,000 on Xbox One. His 93 TOTY nominee card is priced at 1.2 million on PS4 and 1 million on Xbox One.

Willian (OVR 82 – IF 84)

The Premier League player of the weekend, Willian almost single-handedly took down Tottenham. The Chelsea winger scored both goals in the 2-0 win – including one beautiful curled effort into the bottom corner.

Willian’s 82 overall looks set to rise to an 84 in-form, with his position moving from right to left wing. His base card costs 3,500 coins on PS4 and 4,000 on Xbox One.

