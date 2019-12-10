FIFA 20: Ultimate Team of the Week 13 Prediction (TOTW 13) - Messi, Kane, Mbappe & more

It was a phenomenal week for Lionel Messi, with the Ballon d'Or winner guiding Barcelona to another three points with his phenomenal display.

Elsewhere in Europe, Bayern and Juventus both dropped points whilst Liverpool extended their unbeaten run with a comfortable win at Bournemouth.

Each week, EA will select a

squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give

them in-form (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

Any player included in the

TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will also be boosted and their overall

(OVR) will stay their latest IF card rating.

These players form the TOTW which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

Sergio Asenjo (OVR 82 – IF 85)

Sergio Asenjo’s clean sheet shut out Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone’s side could not find a way past the Spaniard. Villarreal have failed to win any of their last five games, however a clean sheet against Atletico should give them confidence when they travel to Sevilla next week.

Asenjo could see his overall rise as high as 85 this week.

His basic 82 OVR card is available for just 800 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox

One.

Raphael Varane (OVR 85 – IF 87)

What more could you want from a centre back? Raphael Varane

got himself on the scoresheet as well as preventing Espanyol from any sort of

comeback. The 2018 World Cup winner put in a solid display and has firmly

established himself among Europe’s elite.

French centre back Varane costs a whopping 200,000 coins on

PS4 and 148,000 on Xbox One. This week his overall could increase to 87 should

he be selected in TOTW 13.

Joachim Andersen (OVR 78 – IF 82)

Joachim Andersen was a colossus at the back as Lyon dominated Nimes. Two first-half red cards meant Nimes rarely troubled the Lyon defence, but the Dane was not content with just his defensive duties. The 6’4” defender lashed home a fierce drive from 25 yards to make it 4-0 on the night.

Lyon defender Andersen’s performance could see him leap to

82 overall this week. The giant Danish centre back costs 800 coins on the

transfer market.

Ramy Bensebaini (OVR 77 – SIF 82)

Borussia Monchengladbach’s remarkable start to the season continued as they overcame Bayern 2-1. Both goals came courtesy of Algerian left back Ramy Bensebaini, who had only scored once prior to the game. Monchengladbach remain top of the Bundesliga, seven points ahead of Bayern.

Bensebaini’s heroics could earn him a second in form of the

season. His first IF card will cost around 12,000 coins, while his basic card

costs 1,400 on PS4 and 2,100 on Xbox One.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – SIF 96)

Barcelona racked up five goals this weekend, with Lionel

Messi responsible for three himself. A superb hat-trick that included two

curling efforts from outside the penalty area blew Mallorca away despite Ante

Budimir’s brace.

Another Messi hat-trick could see his second IF of the season with an overall of 96. The Argentine’s basic card costs in the region of 1.2 million coins on both consoles. His 95 rated IF card will cost around the 1,500,000 mark, while his UCL TOTGS costs in excess of 2 million coins.

Naby Keita (OVR 82 – IF 85)

Naby Keita grabbed a goal and assist as Liverpool beat

Bournemouth 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium. In what was his first league start of

the season, Keita showed the ability that prompted the Reds to splash £54

million to sign him in 2018.

Keita’s display could earn him a place in TOTW 13 with an IF

card rated 85 OVR. His basic card is available for under 1,000 coins on both

consoles.

Marco Reus (OVR 88 – IF 89)

Dortmund thrashed Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-0 as their attack was firing on all cylinders. Marco Reus took his personal tally for the season to eight goals as he scored twice and provided the assist for Jadon Sancho’s first goal.

German magician Reus costs 72,500 coins on PS4 and 66,000 on

Xbox One. An IF card this week could be rated 89 overall.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Like Reus, Jadon Sancho was too much for Fortuna Dusseldorf scored

twice and recorded his eighth assist of the season too. The English wonderkid was

a constant menace throughout the game playing predominantly from the left-hand

side, his IF could see a positional change to LW.

English star Sancho’s double could see his overall rise as

high as 86. Sancho’s basic card costs 4,700 coins on PS4 and 5,400 on Xbox One.

His UCL RTTF card costs in excess of 200,000 coins on both consoles.

Heung-Min Son (OVR 87 – SIF 89)

Heung-Min Son provided one assist against Burnley; however,

he will remember the game only for his solo goal. Running the length of the

pitch through the entire Burnley team, Son scored one of the goals of the

season as Spurs dished out a hammering to Sean Dyche’s men.

Spurs star Son could receive a second IF card rated 89. The Korean’s basic card will set you back 430,000 coins on PS4 and 327,000 on Xbox One. His first IF card costs 585,000 on PS4 and 464,000 on Xbox One. Son’s UCL RTTF card costs a massive 2,050,000 coins while his UCL TOTGS card costs 822,000 on PS4 and 710,000 on Xbox One.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 89 – SIF 91)

French superstar Kylian Mbappe helped PSG come from behind

to beat Montpellier this weekend. Mbappe’s goal put PSG ahead on the night

before his outside of the foot cross found Mauro Icardi who sealed the three

points with a crisp volley.

Rapid forward Mbappe could earn a 91 rated IF card this

week. His basic card costs just under 1,000,000 coins on both consoles, with

his first IF card available for a similar fee. The French star’s UCL TOTGS card

will require some saving, costing over 2,500,000 coins on both consoles.

Harry Kane (OVR 89 – TIF 92)

England captain was at his best against Burnley who had no

answer to Spurs’ attacking force. Kane opened the scoring early on with a

thunderous hit from distance and added a second when he lashed home after being

afforded too much space inside the box. Kane also turned provider, playing a

neat one-two with Moussa Sissoko who poked past Nick Pope.

England captain Kane could receive his third TOTW of the season this week! Kane’s basic card costs 43,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One. Kane’s IF cards both costs around the 70,000-coin mark, while his UCL TOTGS card costs 180,000 on PS4 and 209,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport’s FUT 20 TOTW 13 Prediction

