FIFA 20: Saudi Pro League TOTSSF Cristian Guanca SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Argentine has been one of the star players in the Saudi League and now you can grab him in FUT!

Who saw this one coming? The Saudi Pro League TOTSSF is here!

The likes of Sebastian Giovinco, Bafaetimbi Gomis and Nordin Amrabat feature in the side, but as always there is an SBC to go alongside it.

Argentinian CM Cristian Guanca – who joined Al-Shabab Riyadh from Club Atletico Colon in the summer – is the player of choice, and his card looks very nice indeed!

Here is everything you need to know about the SBC!

This Guanca SBC wont be around for long! It will run for just two days, expiring on Wednesday, May 6.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

Given that he plays in an unfavourable league, there is just one squad that needs submitting in order to unlock this Guanca card.

The requirements are as follows:

Cristian Guanca

Minimum of one Argentinian player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

TOTAL COST: 39.27k PS4 / 34.8k Xbox One

You can find solutions for this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

TOTSSF Guanca In-Game Stats

Worth it?

It’s a strange one this.

It’s a huge boost for Guanca, whose base card is just a 72-rated silver card, but it is the position change which is quite strange.

The Argentine has changed from a ST to a CM, although, given his stats, its a change which could be favourable for FUT players!

He isn’t going to get into many starting XIs but, with 93 sprint speed, 93 finishing and 91 dribbling as well as 90 short passing, 99 heading accuracy and M/H work rates, he could be a very nice impact player off the bench!

3* skill moves and a 3* weak foot aren’t the best but for under 40k, you can’t complain here. If you’re after an impact player off the bench who has the versatility to play up top or in midfield, Guanca is your man!

