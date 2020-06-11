FIFA 20: TOTS Moments Raphinha Objectives – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card review & more

The Brazilian winger was a cup hero for Rennes and that performance has been rewarded with a TOTS Moments card!

The TOTS promo is gradually coming to an end but, it’s not over yet, and theres another new card for you to feast your eyes on.

It’s not a player that will be found in packs, nor will he be available via an SBC. Instead it will be down to you to unlock him via the Season Objectives menu. That man is Rennes Brazilian winger, Raphiniha.

Here is all the information on how to get the newest TOTS card in your squad, including whether or not he’ll be worth your time!

How to unlock TOTS Moments Raphinha

This TOTS Moments card was released to celebrate Raphinha’s cup-tie winning double against Nantes earlier in the season and the objectives are all about his career to date.

There are four objectives in total to complete. They are as follows:

Sporting Season – Assist in 2 separate Rivals matches using Liga NOS players

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

On the Front Foot – Score and Assist in 2 separate Rivals matches using Forwards with max. 3* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Skillful Scoring – Score 10 goals in Rivals using Ligue 1 players with min. 4* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Fancy Finisher – Score a Finesse goal in 7 separate Rivals wins using Brazilian players with min. 82 DRI

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the Grind?

It’s a strange one. It’s a good card, but the objectives are going to take some doing.

They are all focused around the online mode Division Rivals instead of the offline – easier – Squad Battles. The fourth objective is exceptionally difficult given the fact it’s not an amazing card.

Looking at the cards stats, there are three base stats over 90-rated: pace (96 OVR), dribbling (94 OVR) and shooting (92 OVR), whilst his passing and dribbling are OK at 86 OVR and 81 OVR respectively.

As a winger you’re going to want a card who’s going to be good with the ball at his feet and with 99 agility, 95 dribbling and 91 reactions/ball control, Raphihna should be the man for the job.

If you’re playing him as he comes, a RM, then his shooting won’t matter massively. But if you’re going to play him as a RW/RF then you’re going to want his shooting to be up to scratch and, with 98 positioning and 87 finishing, he should do a job.

His 3* weak foot is disappointing, 4* skills aren’t bad but they aren’t great either. M/H work rates are good.

His league and nation are two big positives for those looking to use him in their starting XI but if you’re asking if he’s worth the grind, we’d probably edge towards no rather than yes.