FIFA 20: TOTS Moments Jack Grealish Objectives – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card review & more

The Villa man missed out on the BPL TOTS but he’s finally made his appearance in these objectives!

The Ultimate TOTS is here and it’s absolutely incredible!

The three 99-rated cards, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne all feature, as do the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and many, many more. You can check out all the cards right here.

As always on a Friday, there’s an objectives player for you to get stuck into and today, it’s a man that many feel was hard done by when he missed out on the BPL TOTS and that man is Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

Here is all the information on how to get this 92-rated card in your side for FREE!

How to unlock TOTSSF Moments Grealish

As is to be expected, you will have to complete four different objectives – all of which are related to the career of Grealish – in order to get the Englishman in your side.

The objectives are as follows:

Championship Climber – Score a Finesse goal in 2 separate Rivals matches using EFL Championship players

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Worth the grind?

This is a good card, but you are going to have to grind for him!

Looking at the objectives, they are all based around the online mode Division Rivals as opposed to the offline – and much easier – Squad Battles. None of the four are going to be easy to complete but English Elegance and Grealish Genius are going to take some serious grafting.

But if you take his stats into account, he’s probably going to be worth your time. Four of his six base stats are over 90 rated and if you’re going to be playing him as a CAM, it’s vital he’s good at dribbling (93 OVR) and passing (92 OVR) and that he is!

His agility and balance, 98 and 95 OVR’s respectively, are both very good as is his short passing and vision, both 96-rated.

His shooting comes in at a base rating of 91, but his finishing is slightly disappointing at 85. He has 4* skills and again a slightly disappointing 3* weak foot. M/M work-rates aren’t amazing for a CAM either.

Taking everything into account his objectives are probably a tad too difficult given the card’s ability but as always, he won’t cost you a penny so if you’ve got the time spare, why not!

