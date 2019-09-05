FIFA 05 Sep 2019 FIFA 20: Top 100 ratings predictions 100-91 - Mahrez, Witsel, Ziyech & more The first batch of players in our countdown, who sneaks in and makes the top 100 in FUT? Jump To 100. Riyad Mahrez (OVR 85 - 85) 99. Blaise Matuidi (OVR 85 - 85) 98. Radja Nainggolan (OVR 85 - 85) 97. Douglas Costa (OVR 86 - 85) 96. Axel Witsel (OVR 82 - 85) 95. Jose Gimenez (OVR 84 - 85) 94. David Alaba (OVR 85 - 85) 93. Hakim Ziyech (OVR 82 - 85) 92. Pablo Sarabia (OVR 81 - 85) 91. Bruno Fernandes (OVR 84 - 85) 100. Riyad Mahrez (OVR 85 - 85)99. Blaise Matuidi (OVR 85 - 85)98. Radja Nainggolan (OVR 85 - 85)97. Douglas Costa (OVR 86 - 85)96. Axel Witsel (OVR 82 - 85)95. Jose Gimenez (OVR 84 - 85)94. David Alaba (OVR 85 - 85)93. Hakim Ziyech (OVR 82 - 85)92. Pablo Sarabia (OVR 81 - 85)91. Bruno Fernandes (OVR 84 - 85)