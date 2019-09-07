header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

07 Sep 2019

FIFA 20: Top 100 ratings predictions 20-11 - Mbappe confirmed, Modric, Reus & More

FIFA 20: Top 100 ratings predictions 20-11 - Mbappe confirmed, Modric, Reus & More

The ratings begin to hit the 90s as we head into the top bracket on EA's latest release.

Jump To
link decal

20. Toni Kroos (OVR 90 - 89)

link decal

19. Sergio Busquets (OVR 89 - 89)

link decal

18. Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89 -  89)

link decal

17. Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 - 89)

link decal

16. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (OVR 88 - 89)

link decal

15. Marco Reus (OVR 88 - 89)

link decal

14. Kylian Mbappe (OVR 88 - 89) CONFIRMED

link decal

13. Luka Modric (OVR 91 - 90)

link decal

12. Luis Suarez (OVR 91 - 90)

link decal

11. David de Gea (OVR 91 - 90)

20. Toni Kroos (OVR 90 - 89)

19. Sergio Busquets (OVR 89 - 89)

18. Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89 -  89)

17. Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 - 89)

16. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (OVR 88 - 89)

15. Marco Reus (OVR 88 - 89)

14. Kylian Mbappe (OVR 88 - 89) CONFIRMED

13. Luka Modric (OVR 91 - 90)

12. Luis Suarez (OVR 91 - 90)

11. David de Gea (OVR 91 - 90)

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy