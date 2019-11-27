FIFA 20: Top 10 German Players to buy in Career Mode and Ultimate Team – Ter Stegen, Reus, Kroos & more

Germany have forged a reputation for themselves as one of the most powerful forces in international football. The European team are four-time World Cup Champions and three time European Champions.

Therefore, the country’s abundant level of quality is to be expected in FIFA 20. Therefore, we’ve made a list of the best German players you can sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

To qualify as one of the best German players, each player must be rated 83 overall or higher at the start of the game.

For a full list of ALL the best German Players, look at the table at the end of this page.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 90 – POT 93)

Age: 27

Position(s): GK

Club: Barcelona

Best stats: 90 GK reflexes, 88 GK diving, 88 GK kicking, 88 GK positioning

Career Mode value: £60.8 million (Release Clause: £129.1 million)

Wage: £225,000 a week

FUT Price: 58k PS4 / 55k Xbox One

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the highest rated German player on FIFA 20, which begs the question, why is he still second place to German captain Manuel Neuer in the national set up? Nevertheless, ter Stegen has helped Barcelona achieve two consecutive La Liga titles, with the Catalonian team currently topping the table.

His in-game stats are strong across the board, with his 88 rated GK kicking and four star weak foot portraying his superb ball playing skills. With the potential to become the best ‘keeper in the game (POT 93), his £129 million release clause on Career Mode seems fitting.

Marco Reus (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 30

Position(s): CAM, LM, ST

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Best stats: 90 penalties, 90 volleys, 89 positioning

Career Mode value: £50.4million (Release Clause: £85.7 million)

Wage: £153,000 a week

FUT Price: 112k PS4 / 104k Xbox One

Marco Reus was a product of the Dortmund youth system, and has been loyal to the German club ever since his return in 2012. Despite spending most of his career on the left wing, Reus has moved in to the middle of the park recently and playing at attacking midfield.

It’s not hard to see why he’s ranked so highly on this list as Reus has incredible stats across the board – Whether you’re assessing Reus’ skill level (88 ball control, 87 dribbling), his playmaking ability (86 vision, 86 short passing, 82 crossing) or his attacking prowess (87 finishing, 88 shot power), you really can’t fault the midfielder.

Toni Kroos (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 29

Position(s): CM

Club: Real Madrid

Best stats: 92 long passing, 92 short passing, 89 vision

Career Mode value: £51.3 million (Release Clause: £105.2 million)

Wage: £297,000 a week

FUT Price: 41.25k PS4 / 40k Xbox One

Toni Kroos has had a lucrative career across the Bundesliga and La Liga, and it’s not over yet. In his time with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Kroos’ performances have put his name in contention as the best centre midfielder in the world.

Kroos’ FIFA 20 stats reflect his amazing playmaking ability as he possesses stats such as 92 long passing, 92 short passing, 89 vision and 88 crossing – essentially, if there’s an opportunity, this man will exploit it. Both Kroos’ Career Mode and FUT prices are reasonable for what he offers.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 33

Position(s): GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Best stats: 91 GK kicking, 87 GK reflexes, 87 GK diving, 87 GK handling

Career Mode value: £28.8 million (Release Clause: £47.5 million)

Wage: £140,000 a week

FUT Price: 35k PS4 / 36.75k Xbox One

Manuel Neuer heralded as the best goalkeeper in the world for a substantial period of time. However, with ter Stegen moving up the ranks many fans have called for the veteran to give way – the whole situation has turned rather sour, as the Bayern Munich president has threatened a Germany boycott if Neuer is dropped.

Nonetheless, Neuer is still a fantastic goalkeeper on FIFA 20, with all his goalkeeping stats 85 and above. His release clause on Career Mode is a good buy considering he’ll be at his current level of quality for a few seasons yet. Neuer’s FUT price is also pretty cheap for an 88 rated ‘keeper.

Mats Hummels (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 30

Position(s): CB

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Best stats: 90 defensive awareness, 90 interceptions, 89 standing tackle

Career Mode value: £36.9 million (Release Clause: £62.7m)

Wage: £117,000 a week

FUT Price: 31.5k PS4 / 30k Xbox One

Mats Hummels has been backwards and forwards between the Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund sides more times than anyone would care to count.

However, this doesn’t take away from the fact that Hummels has been an attacker’s worst nightmare for most of his career and is an exceptional talent to have in your back four.

Hummels has every stat you’d desire from a centre back, with 90 defensive awareness, 90 interceptions and 89 standing tackle demonstrating his defensive capability, whilst his 85 strength ensures his physical dominance.

Leroy Sane (OVR 86 – POT 92)

Age: 23

Position(s): LW

Club: Manchester City

Best stats: 96 sprint speed, 88 dribbling, 87 shot power

Career Mode Value: £54.9 million (Release Clause: £112.5 million)

Wage: £176,000 a week

FUT Price: 121k PS4 / 105k Xbox One

Sane has produced a sensational 39 goals and 45 assists for the Manchester City, since joining in 2016. His cintributions have helepd the English champions win two Premier League titles, two English League Cups and one FA Cup during his time in Manchester.

It is therefore unsurprising that Sane will set you back £90 million and over 100,000 coins on FUT. He’s not cheap, but with stats like 96 rated sprint speed, 88 rated dribbling and 87 rated shot power, Sane lives up to his price tag.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 86 – POT 89)

Age: 24

Position(s): RB, CDM, CM

Club: Bayern Munich

Best stats: 94 stamina, 91 crossing, 87 short passing

Career Mode value: £43.2 million (Release Clause: £74.5 million)

Wage: £113,000 a week

FUT Price: 21k PS4 / 24.5k Xbox One

Joshua Kimmich has never been better than he is now – the Bayern man has appeared almost 200 times for the German side and has been made Club Captain this season, at just 24 years of age.

Kimmich’s in-game stats are exactly what you want in a modern fullback – his 85 ball control and 86 aggression means he is unlikely to lose possession, whilst his 87 short passing and incredible 91 crossing demonstrate his playmaking capabilities.

Niklas Sule (OVR 85 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Position(s): CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Best stats: 93 strength, 89 standing tackle, 87 sliding tackle

Career Mode Value: £41.9 million (Release clause: £72.2 million)

Wage: £104,000 a week

FUT Price: 12.25k PS4 / 14.25k Xbox One

Niklas Sule earned himself a £22.5 million transfer to Bayern in 2017, having worked his way up the Hoffenheim youth system. Since then he has won two Bundesliga titles, one German Domestic Cup and two German Super Cups.

With 86 defending and a decent pace rating of 72, the 23 year old has a potential of 90 overall - he makes the perfect acquisition for any Career Mode manager and is well worth the 12-14,000 coins he goes for on FUT.

Thomas Muller (OVR 85 – POT 85)

Age: 29

Position(s): CAM, RM, RW

Club: Bayern Munich

Best stats: 92 positioning, 90 reactions, 87 finishing

Career Mode value: £33.8 million (Release Clause: £55.7 million)

Wage: £140,000 a week

FUT Price: 21k PS4 / 22.5k Xbox One

Thomas Muller is a one club man, having been with Bayern since the year 2000, joining when he was just 11 years old! Over almost 20 years, he has amassed 187 goals and 177 assists across 503 appearances for the German giants.

Muller has played across almost every position in the final third, so his wide array of impressive FIFA 20 stats is anticipated. The German’s 92 positioning and 87 finishing reveal his natural attacking ability and his 86 stamina is very impressive for a 30 year old.

Kai Havertz (OVR 84 – POT 92)

Age: 20

Position(s): CAM, RM

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Best stats: 89 sprint speed, 87 ball control, 85 short passing

Career Mode Value: £41.4 million (Release Clause: £78.7 million)

Wage: £63,000 a week

FUT Price: 5.9k PS4 / 6.5k Xbox One

Kai Havertz had a break through 2018/19 season with his childhood club, scoring 20 goals and creating seven assists in 42 appearances – an impressive output from a 20 year old.

The German’s FIFA 20 stats reflect his quality with 89 sprint speed, 87 ball control and 85 short passing. He may be number 10 on this list, but he has an incredible 92 potential. Therefore, his massive £78.7 million release clause in Career Mode comes as no surprise.

All the best German players on FIFA 20

Player Age Pos Club OVR POT V W FUT M. ter Stegen 27 GK FC Barcelona 90 93 £60.8M £225K 58k/55k M. Reus 30 CAM LM ST Borussia Dortmund 88 88 £50.4M £153K 112k/104k T. Kroos 29 CM Real Madrid 88 88 £51.3M £297K 41.25k/40k M. Neuer 33 GK Bayern Munich 88 88 £28.8M £140K 35k/36.75k M. Hummels 30 CB Borussia Dortmund 87 87 £36.9M £117K 31.5k/30k L. Sané 23 LW Manchester City 86 92 £54.9M £176K 121k/105k J. Kimmich 24 RB CDM CM Bayern Munich 86 88 £43.2M £113K 21k/24.5k N. Süle 23 CB Bayern Munich 85 90 £41.9M £104K 12.25k/14.25k T. Müller 29 CAM RM RW Bayern Munich 85 85 £33.8M £140K 21k/22.5k K. Havertz 20 CAM RM Bayer Leverkusen 84 92 £41.4M £63K 5.9k/6.5k J. Brandt 23 CAM LM RM Borussia Dortmund 84 88 £36.5M £84K 6.4k/6.2k T. Werner 23 ST RB Leipzig 84 88 £36.9M £69K 4.4k/4.4k L. Goretzka 24 CM CAM CDM Bayern Munich 84 88 £36M £108K 6.6k/7.1k S. Gnabry 23 RM LM LW Bayern Munich 84 87 £35.6M £108K 6.1k/6.8k B. Leno 27 GK Arsenal 84 86 £23.4M £81K 5.8k/6.4k I. Gündoğan 28 CM CDM Manchester City 84 84 £27.9M £162K 6.1k/6.9k M. Özil 30 CAM RW Arsenal 84 84 £26.6M £113K 6k/6.5k J. Draxler 25 CAM CM LW Paris Saint-Germain 83 86 £29.3M £90K 2.9k/3.4k K. Trapp 28 GK Eintracht Frankfurt 83 84 £19.4M £38K 2.8k/2.7k J. Boateng 30 CB Bayern Munich 83 83 £18.9M £104K 7.4k/8.3k M. Kruse 31 CF ST CAM Fenerbahce 83 83 £21.2M £95K 2k/2.1k S. Khedira 32 CM CDM Piemonte 83 83 £17.6M £122K 2.5k/2.4k

