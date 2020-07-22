FIFA 20: Summer Showdown Jose Callejon vs Alexis Sanchez – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Predictions & more

Jose Callejon and Alexis Sanchez come head-to-head in the latest Summer Showdown clash!

Well this wasn’t expected!

With this weekend’s Summer Showdown clash between Masuaku and Trezeguet still to be settled, we weren’t expecting another. But we’ll happily take it!

It’s a trip to the Serie A as Napoli and Jose Callejon take on Alexis Sanchez’ Inter Milan. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.

The game will take place on Tuesday, July 28 but this SBC will expire on the day before the game, Monday, July 27.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

It’s the same as always in this Summer Showdown promo. There are two newly upgraded cards, both of which have a similar set of requirements.

READ MORE: What teams will we see on the FIFA 21 Demo?

The player from the winning side when the teams meet in real life will jump from a 92-rated to a 95. In the case of a draw, both players will be upgraded to a 93 OVR.

Summer Showdown Callejon

As we have mentioned earlier, Spanish winger Jose Callejon is the man who will be representing the hosts.

Here is the details about his SBC:

Minimum of one Napoli player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 50

TOTAL COST: 106k PS4 / 121k Xbox One

Summer Showdown Sanchez

And for Inter, it’s Manchester United loanee, Alexis Sanchez.

READ MORE: How to pre-order FIFA 21

He too requires just one squad to be submitted, the requirements for his SBC are as follows:

Minimum of one Inter player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 50

TOTAL COST: 104k PS4 / 105k Xbox One

Worth it?

In short, yes. Both of these 92-rated cards are worth their asking price.

We’d say Sanchez is probably the better value of the two, given the fact that he has been changed from a winger to a striker and he is slightly cheaper than his Napoli counterpart.

But both cards are equally good in-game. For Sanchez, the change to a striker role is complimented by 96 dribbling, 92 shooting and 90 physicality. Although his finishing is slightly disappointing compared to his rating (just) 89-rated.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Editions

Callejon has stayed in his preferred wide role on this card. 97 pace, 94 dribbling and 93 shooting are his standout stats. Both players have upgraded to 4*/4*.

Who to pick?

As always, you can complete both of these SBC’s if you so desire, but if you’re looking to pick a winner, here’s what we think.

Both sides are in decent form. Napoli are unbeaten in their last five (three wins and two draws) whilst Inter have lost just one since the restart.

It’s a game of little relevance though. Inter have already qualified for the Champions League and Napoli have secured Europa League, so don’t expect a full-blooded affair. We’d give the edge to Inter, but a draw is a definite possibility.

Head here to read more about FIFA 21.