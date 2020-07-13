FIFA 20: Summer Showdown Danilo vs Lukaku SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Estimated Cost, Expiry Date, Who to Pick & more

The next matchup has been announced. Who are you backing?

Another week, another Summer Showdown!

The winner of last weeks Summer Showdown will be revealed tonight when Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior come up against Granada, who are represented by Darwin Machis.

But the content keeps coming thick and fast as the next showdown clash has been revealed. It will take place in the Serie A when first plays second as Juventus – represented by Brazilian fullback Danilo – host Jordan Lukaku and Lazio.

Here is all the information about the clash!

The match in question will take place a week today, on Monday, July 20. To ensure that all selections are in prior to kick off, the SBC’s will expire on Sunday, July 19.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

As always, there are two different sets of requirements, one for each player competing in the clash.

A reminder that both players have been boosted to 92-rated on their Showdown card, with the player from the winning team receiving a further +3 boost to their card. In the event of a draw, both players will be boosted by one overall.

Summer Showdown Danilo

For the league leaders, it’s Brazilian full-back Danilo in the spotlight. Here are the requirements to unlock his new card.

Danilo

Minimum of one Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

TOTAL COST: 123k PS4 / 124k Xbox One

Summer Showdown Jordan Lukaku

And for Lazio, it’s their Belgian winger Jordan Lukaku. Here is how you can unlock him:

Jordan Lukaku

Minimum of one Serie A TIM player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 60

TOTAL COST: 117k PS4 / 123k Xbox One

Who to pick?

Well, I guess the best place to start is with what your team requires.

Unlike many of the Summer Showdown clashes we’ve seen so far, we have two players who play in completely different positions. Danilo is a defensive-minded RB, whilst FUT players will be hoping to use Lukaku’s blistering pace to exploit opposition RB’s down that left-side of the midfield.

Danilo joins Serie A TOTSSF Juan Cuadrado as the best-rated RB available in the Serie A. The fact that he’s Brazilian also makes him attractive to those wanting to build him into a hybrid.

Lukaku is in a slightly more competitive position – the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Franck Ribery and Lorenzo Insigne all have higher rated cards – but Lukaku’s SBC is significantly cheaper than any of the above.

Juventus to put one hand on the title?

Obviously part of your decision will come based on who is the more likely to receive that further upgrade. Well, coming into the game Juventus currently lead the way in the Serie A, eight points ahead of Lazio with six games to go.

This is a must win match for Lazio in order to keep their faint title hopes alive. They did pick up all three points in the sides first clash this season as well. Running out 3-1 winners back in December.

It’s hard to back against a Ronaldo-lead side at this stage of the season. Juventus are the favourites to win this game and we believe they will do just that. A 95-rated Danilo would be very, very nice indeed.

