FIFA 20: Summer Showdown Arthur Masuaku vs Trézéguet – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Prediction, Player Reviews & more

It’s a huge clash at the bottom of the Premier League table, but who will come out on top

It’s crunch time! The Premier League will reach its conclusion this week, as each side plays their final matches of the season.

One huge fixture which is set to take place on the final day of the season is West Ham United vs Aston Villa. That is the game in the spotlight in this weeks Summer Showdown.

It’s Masuaku vs Trézéguet in the battle for survival. Here’s all you need to know.

As always, the SBC has to be completed before the game takes place. The game will be played on Sunday, July 26 and the SBC will expire on Friday, July 24.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two sets of requirements – one for each player – in order to unlock their upgraded card.

As always, the player from the winning side will see their stats upgraded by three ratings in game. In the event of a draw, both players will jump from a 92 to a 93.

Summer Showdown Masuaku

Representing the home side is their Congolese LB Arthur Masuaku.

You will need to submit just one squad in order to unlock him. The objectives are as follows:

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

TOTAL COST: 59k PS4 / 60k Xbox One

Summer Showdown Trézéguet

As for Villa, it’s their Egyptian forward Trézéguet, who will be looking to get on the scoresheet to help complete a miraculous final-day escape.

As with Masuaku, there is just one squad you’ll need to submit, albeit a slightly more expensive one!

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

TOTAL COST: 113k PS4 / 123k Xbox One

Worth it?

Taking both cards on face value and it’s another two very good cards, both of which come at reasonable prices.

Masuaku is dirt cheap for a 92-rated card, but with that being said, there has been plenty of special fullbacks out recently, so do you really need him?

To the wire! It’s a huge game, but who comes out on top?

Meanwhile, Trézéguet is slightly more expensive, but you will be getting a 92-rated PL forward in return. So we’d say that increase in price is a fair one.

His nationality isn’t ideal for those looking to build him into any hybrids, but 110-120k for a 92 (potentially 95) rated winger is still good value for money, especially when he has 5*5*!

Who to pick?

This is a really, really tough one!

On paper, you’d probably back West Ham to beat Villa, especially given that they have home advantage.

But this game is so much more important for the visitors. We’d advise waiting until after the week’s early games to see how likely Villa are to stay up, but if they are still in with a shout, then Villa could well pick up the three points here.

Trézéguet is the man to go for out of these two.

