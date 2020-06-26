FIFA 20: Summer Heat Zlatan Ibrahimovic Objectives – How to Unlock, Player Review, In-Game Ratings & more

The Swedish star has a brand new card in FUT and he can be unlocked for free by completing four simple tasks!

I don’t think we’ve seen a FIFA promo with better freebies than Summer Heat!

We were treated to a Season Objectives Bruno Fernandes yesterday, with a card that can jump to an incredible 94 OVR in return for completing nine objectives, but EA just went one better…

That’s right, a 95 OVR Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in the spotlight today as he is the latest Season Objectives player to join the FUT database. The Milan striker is one of the all-time greats and now you can unlock his best card of FIFA 20 for free!

How to unlock Summer Heat Zlatan

Given that you need to complete nine objectives to unlock Bruno Fernandes, we were expecting similar with this Zlatan card. We were (amazingly) wrong!

There are just four objectives that you need to complete in exchange for this 95-OVR version of the Swedish star! Here they are in full:

Skilled Service – Assist in 2 separate Rivals matches using players with min. 5* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Weak Foot Finisher – Score in 3 separate Rivals matches using players with min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Serie A Scorer – Score 15 goals in Rivals using Serie A players

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Forwards Finish – Score in 8 separate Rivals wins using Serie A forwards

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the Grind?

Just to reemphasise, you can unlock a 95(!) rated Ibrahimovic for free, in return for completing four very simple in-game objectives.

Of the four objectives, only one actually requires you to win any games. Yes those wins need to come on the more difficult Division Rivals, but that is absolutely absurd for a card of this quality!

We won’t go into too much detail as the base stats speak for themselves. All five of his key base stats are 90+ rated, including 97 shooting and physicality and crazily, 94-pace (a 38-rating increase from his base card!)

He’s not perfect. he does have 47-rated balance which is absolutely shocking and very important in this FIFA meta. But, don’t let that distract you from the rest of the card.

He even has 5* skills and 4* weak foot. We needn’t say anymore. If you don’t complete this set of Objectives then you’re crazy. Get. It. Done.

