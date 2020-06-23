FIFA 20: Summer Heat Vote – Contenders, Who to Pick, Predictions, Player Reviews & more

There’s three players for you to choose between, but which one will you pick?

The second round of Summer Heat voting has been announced!

Round One was embroiled in a whole heap of controversy as many FUT players expected FIFA 20 favourite Ryan Kent to walk the voting and receive that upgraded SBC card. However, surprisingly, it was Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic who won the voting – you can find details on his SBC here.

But this time it’s a vote to see who will receive a boosted SBC card with an upgraded weak foot! There are three players in the running, here is everything you need to know about the nominees.

Who’s in the running?

As mentioned earlier, there are three players that are in the running to receive the new SBC card and you can vote for who you want to win!

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Demo

The three players are: Florian Thauvin (Marseille), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

How to vote?

Voting takes place in exactly the same way as last weeks competition, simply login to FIFA either via the game itself or the companion app on your desktop or mobile and you will be prompted to select a one-game loan version of one of these three cards.

All you have to do is select the one that you would like to see win the voting and then you’re good to go!

Who to pick?

Forgive us for stating the obvious but it really depends on who is going to fit into your team the best.

Three very good contenders. Who will you pick?

All three of the cards on offer have boosted special cards already available in-game so there’s no need to base your decision on who hasn’t been boosted previously, as they all have already!

Again, all three are very good cards in their own right (excuse James’ pace though!) and whoever wins will likely have an insane card out via the SBC market.

READ MORE: How PS5 hardware will enhance FIFA 21’s graphics

So in terms of who to pick, just go for whoever will fit in your team the best as you might fancy completing the winners SBC come Friday! If none will fit your team or you know you won’t complete the SBC, just go with whoever you like the best!

Prediction

I would’ve thought it was a safe bet to say that Roberto Firmino will win this vote. However, after seeing Ryan Kent fall short in last weeks voting, anything can happen!

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5

We do think it will be Firmino though. Out of the four he’s probably the best in-game player and, given that he plays in the Premier League and he is Brazilian, we’d imagine that he’d fit into more teams overall than either Rodriguez or Thauvin.