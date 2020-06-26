FIFA 20: Summer Heat Malang Sarr SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more
The French centre-backs FUT Birthday card just got a HUGE boost in EA’s latest Summer Heat drop!
The Summer Heat content just keeps coming!
There were two new cards that dropped yesterday in the form of Premier League duo Roberto Firmino and Bruno Fernandes and today there is two more!
Joining the new Seasons Objectives Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Nice centre-back Malang Sarr, who has a brand new card that is inspired by his FUT Birthday SBC from earlier in the year.
Here is all the information on the latest SBC to be released into FUT!
Expiry Date
This Summer Heat Malang Sarr SBC will be live in FIFA 20 for six days. It will expire on Thursday, July 2.
Requirements and Estimated Cost
There are two squads that you will have to submit in order to unlock the French centre back. But fear not, as they are very straightforward and pretty cheap!
The requirements for both are as follows:
France
- Minimum of one French player
- Minimum Squad Rating of 83
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 70
- Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack
- Cost: 48.25k PS4 / 45.5k Xbox One
Ligue 1 Conforama
- Minimum of one Ligue 1 Conforama player
- Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players
- Minimum Squad Rating of 84
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
- Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack
- Cost: 80k PS4 / 87k Xbox One
TOTAL COST: 128.2k PS4 / 132.5k Xbox One
Worth it?
People may be annoyed to see a player who already has a special promotional card receive yet another one, but that is the whole point of this promo!
On the subject of his previous card, we were a big fan of his FUT Birthday card and this card is significantly better than that so, given his relatively cheap estimated cost, we’re thinking this should be a belter!
His pace has jumped up five ratings from that FUT Birthday card to come in at 87 OVR, which is a huge difference, especially at this late stage of FIFA with so many good cards out on the market at low prices.
It’s his ability on the ball that has improved the most. His dribbling and passing are now both 86-rated which means that for those who like to play out from the back, Malang Sarr should play like an absolute dream.
His defending (91 OVR) and physical (94 OVR) were already very good on his base card but they’ve got even better on this. 4* weak foot is also very good for a ball-playing centre back such as Sarr.
One of the easiest decisions we’ve made in a while this one. 100% worth your coins.