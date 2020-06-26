FIFA 20: Summer Heat Fan Favourites Takefusa Kubo Objectives: How to Unlock, Player Review, In-Game Ratings & more

The Japanese star has been a revelation in Mallorca. He’s even better in FUT!

Boy have EA treated us tonight!

Not one, not two but three new cards have been released as part of the Summer Heat promo. Joining SBC Malang Sarr and Season Objectives Zlatan Ibrahimovic is another objectives player in the form of Future Stars favourite Takefusa Kubo!

The Mallorca winger has a brand new card that you can go and unlock for free by completing a player-specific set of challenges. Here is all the information you need to decide if those objectives will be worth your time!

How to unlock Summer Heat Kubo

As with Ibra’s Summer Heat card, there are four objectives that you’ll need to complete in order to unlock the pacy Japanese winger.

All four are specific to his style of play and they can be found in full below:

Key Crosser – Assist with a Cross in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Skillful Scorer – Assist with a Cross in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

LaLiga Link-up – Assist 15 goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using LaLiga players

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Winning Winger – Score in 9 Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using LaLiga Midfielders

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack



Worth the Grind?

He’s no Zlatan, but this is still a very good card. It is also so so easy to complete!

All four of the objectives can be completed on Squad Battles which is much easier than Rivals and, you don’t need to set your difficulty harder than Professional!

This should be an absolute doddle at this stage of FIFA given the level of most players teams. But is the card itself good enough to warrant you spending your time on it? In short, yes.

Kubo’s Future Stars card was very good, albeit it prior to the TOTSSF being released but even still, given that this card is an improved version of that and it’s free, you’ve got to be doing it!

His pace is maxed out at 99 OVR, although don’t be fooled as his sprint speed is *only* 92-rated in game. His dribbling is very impressive at 98 OVR, featuring three maxed out in-games of 99-rated dribbling, agility and balance!

His passing (94 OVR) and shooting (93 OVR) are also top tier. The card also features 4*/4* and M/H work-rates. Not bad considering he won’t cost you a penny!

This is a very decent card that can be picked up for free via a set of objectives that shouldn’t take you more than a couple of hours. There’s no reason to not spend an evening this week completing this.

