FIFA 20 Summer Heat: Fan Favourite Luka Jović – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The results of the first Summer Heat vote are in and the winner is rather surprising!

The results of the first Summer Heat fan vote are in and we have a winner!

Whilst many anticipated it would be Rangers winger Ryan Kent, it was actually Real Madrid forward Luka Jović who won the fan vote and now he has been rewarded with a brand new boosted card which you can pick up via this SBC!

Here is all the key information about the SBC, including whether or not he’s going to be worth your hard earned coins!

There’s some good news for you as this SBC has no expiry date! You will be able to pick up this Jović card for as long as the game is live!

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads that you have to submit in order to unlock this Summer Heat Luka Jović card.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Editions

The requirements for both of the squads are as follows:

Real Madrid

Minimum of one Real Madrid player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 82k PS4 / 81.3k Xbox One

La Liga

Minimum of one LaLiga Santander player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 175k PS4 / 170k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 257k PS4 / 251k Xbox One

Worth it?

If we’re being honest, it looks like people are happier that there’s no Summer Heat Ryan Kent rather than the fact that there is a Summer Heat Luka Jović!

The Rangers winger has frustrated many a FUT Champs player since his RTTF card came out and to avoid any further pain, there was a ‘campaign’ set up to ensure Jovic won!

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Demo

If you do decide that you want this card in your side then you will be getting a pretty tasty striker for your coins. Surprisingly it is his dribbling which comes out as his best base stat at 95-rated. 97 reactions, 97 ball control and 95 dribbling head that category.

As a striker, it’s imperative that Jovic is going to finish his chances in front of goal and, with 97-rated finishing and 95 positioning coupled with 92 composure and a 5* weak foot, you shouldn’t have many issues in finding the back of the net.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5

His physicality isn’t the greatest at 86-rated, and his passing is very disappointing at just 83 OVR. Although if you delve deeper into those stats, you’ll find that the Serb does have 90-rated short passing and it is only really his long passing and FK accuracy that let’s him down.

He also has 4* skills and M/M work rates, which isn’t perfect but is by no means awful. All things considered he is probably slightly too expensive for what you get in return, but he’s still a nice card nonetheless.