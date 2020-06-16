[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20: Soccer Aid XI TRAILER OUT – Icons Team now available in Kick-Off

Soccer Aid have released a brand new trailer showcasing the legends team and upcoming charity event!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Jun 16, 2020
FIFA 20 SOCCER AID XI TRAILER SQUAD CHARITY

As many of you will know by now, the Soccer Aid XI is now available to play with on FIFA 20 Kick-Off mode.

Soccer Aid has now shared a new trailer for the Icon-packed teams on their socials, which you can check out below!

Soccer Aid XI Trailer

As mentioned the Soccer Aid social channels have posted a brand new trailer for their new FIFA team, which showcases some of the top talents from footballing generations past.

Check it out below:

Absolute scenes – we’re in EA SPORTS FIFA! ????⠀⠀Play with your favourite Soccer Aid World XI FC ICONS in-game NOW ????

Posted by Soccer Aid on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Who’s in the Soccer Aid XI?

It’s fair to say that the Soccer Aid XI is simply phenomenal – as you can see below each player is rated at least 92 OVR, with a striker force of Pele (OVR 98) and Maradona (OVR 97) upfront.

soccer aid xi starting lineup fifa 20

As if that wasn’t enough, the subs bench includes a whole host of incredible talents to choose from (which you can see in both pictures).

soccer aid xi subs bench fifa 20

eSoccer Aid Charity Event

This revamped Classic XI will be used in eSoccer Aid on Saturday, 27 June.

Robbie Williams and a number of celebrities are set to play with the Soccer Aid World XI FC in an online FIFA competition, raising money to help stop the spread of coronavirus and limit the impact on children’s lives.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

