FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Kolarov SBC: Requirements, Costs & Analysis

Aleksandar Kolarov has been one of the finest technicians in world football over the past decade.
The Serbian's left foot is super destructive from set-pieces and open play, so you do wonder if he could have made it as a midfielder in an alternative universe.
Well, now we can see how he can operate as a defensive midfielder thanks to the final SBC is FIFA 20's Shapeshifters promo.
Kolarov's Shapeshifters SBC Card
Release and Expiry date
Kolarov's Shapeshifters SBC item became available on Thursday, 5 March and expires on Wednesday, 11 March.
Requirements
You need to trade in three squads to earn this Shapeshifters card.
Squad Rating: Min. 84 | Team Chemistry Min. 80
Players from Serie A TIM: Min. 1
IF Players: Min 1
Players in the squad: 11
Cost: 38k PS4 / 40k Xbox One
Squad Rating: Min. 85 | Team Chemistry Min. 75
Players in the squad: 11
Cost: 72k PS4 / 79k Xbox One
Squad Rating: Min. 85 | Team Chemistry Min. 75
IF Players: Min 1
Players in the squad: 11
Cost: 80k PS4 / 87k Xbox One
TOTAL SBC COST: 187k PS4 / 203k Xbox One
Kolarov in-game stats
Worth it?
Now for an SBC, this isn't too expensive given you have three squads worth of players to trade.
It makes Kolarov the second-best defensive midfielder in Serie A on Ultimate Team, after the 91-rated Future Stars Sandro Tonali item, which is worth 775k coins on PS4 and 680k on Xbox.
Whether you can afford to pay all the money for a player who still isn't very fast, with an 80 pace stat, does make him a risk.
In Italy, there aren't many other options however, so you if you can not afford Tonali (88 pace) or the 89-rated Nicolas Domingues (85 pace) Future Stars item, worth 273k coins on PS4 / 225k on Xbox One, then Kolarov could be the solution.
