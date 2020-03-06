header decal
06 Mar 2020

FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Kolarov SBC: Requirements, Costs & Analysis

The Serb has always had a wand of a left foot, but can he use it to his advantage as a CDM?

Kolarov's Shapeshifters SBC Card

Release and Expiry date

Requirements

Kolarov in-game stats

Worth it?

Aleksandar Kolarov has been one of the finest technicians in world football over the past decade.

The Serbian's left foot is super destructive from set-pieces and open play, so you do wonder if he could have made it as a midfielder in an alternative universe.

Well, now we can see how he can operate as a defensive midfielder thanks to the final SBC is FIFA 20's Shapeshifters promo.

Kolarov's Shapeshifters SBC Card

Kolarov shapeshifters sbc

Release and Expiry date

Kolarov's Shapeshifters SBC item became available on Thursday, 5 March and expires on Wednesday, 11 March.

Requirements

You need to trade in three squads to earn this Shapeshifters card.

Squad Rating: Min. 84 | Team Chemistry Min. 80

Players from Serie A TIM: Min. 1

IF Players: Min 1

Players in the squad: 11

Cost: 38k PS4 / 40k Xbox One

Squad Rating: Min. 85 | Team Chemistry Min. 75

Players in the squad: 11

Cost: 72k PS4 / 79k Xbox One

Squad Rating: Min. 85 | Team Chemistry Min. 75

IF Players: Min 1

Players in the squad: 11

Cost: 80k PS4 / 87k Xbox One

TOTAL SBC COST: 187k PS4 / 203k Xbox One

Kolarov in-game stats

kolarov in game stats shapeshifters sbc fut 20

Worth it?

Now for an SBC, this isn't too expensive given you have three squads worth of players to trade.

It makes Kolarov the second-best defensive midfielder in Serie A on Ultimate Team, after the 91-rated Future Stars Sandro Tonali item, which is worth 775k coins on PS4 and 680k on Xbox.

READ MORE: Premier League Player of the Month February nominees revealed!

Whether you can afford to pay all the money for a player who still isn't very fast, with an 80 pace stat, does make him a risk.

In Italy, there aren't many other options however, so you if you can not afford Tonali (88 pace) or the 89-rated Nicolas Domingues (85 pace) Future Stars item, worth 273k coins on PS4 / 225k on Xbox One, then Kolarov could be the solution.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 20's FUT Player Days promo

