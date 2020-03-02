FIFA 20 Shapeshifter Gary Mackay-Steven SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Gary Mackay-Steven’s Shapeshifter SBC has been released in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating the return of the MLS Season.

Mackay-Steven SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Mackay-Steven’s Shapeshifter SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Monday 2nd March – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Thursday 5th March – 6pm UK

Requirements:

Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~50,000 Coins.

Worth it? No. Unless you’re a diehard MLS fan, or are trying to collect MLS players, I would stay well away from this SBC, save your 50k.

Mackay-Steven In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Being only an 84 rated card, don’t expect Mackay-Steven to be the strongest item in FUT, however he does have some good meta stats in some areas.

Having 98 Acceleration and 92 Sprint Speed will certainly make this card feel very quick in game, which will be useful in attacking situations.

His 99 Agility and 96 Balance, coupled with is 5* Skill Moves are a must for players that like to incorporate skills into their game, however he may be let down slightly with only 83 Ball Control and 70 Reactions.

His shooting is okay, but could be better, with 85 Finishing, 89 Shot Power and 85 Long Shots, but again will be let down with only 3* Weak Foot and 76 Composure.

Mackay-Steven Squad Links

Being Scottish in the MLS certainly doesn’t help when linking Mackay-Steven into a squad, with only 1 usable strong link worth noting outside of Icon Dalglish.

81 Mitrita provides the only strong link to Mackay-Steven in the MLS, however other weak links via fellow Scots 86 Tierney and 94 Robertson are available. Links to other attackers in the MLS are usable as well, with 88 Ibrahimovic and 85 Vela being current tradable options.

READ MORE: *BREAKING* FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 CONFIRMED: Ronaldo, Ribery, Richarlison & more

Be sure to Follow and Tweet Us to let us know who if you’ll be completing this SBC.

Also, be sure to follow me (@MattFUTTrading) on Twitter for more FIFA 20 Trading Tips!