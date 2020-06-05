[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 Season 7: Release Date, Rewards, Content, Storyline & more

With Icon Swap tokens expiring, it remains a mystery as to what is coming in Ultimate Team.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jun 5, 2020

 

fifa 20 fut season 7 sancho

It’s time for another season of Ultimate Team action in FIFA 20!

Season 6 ends this week, meaning Season 7 is about the emerge.

Here’s what we know about the new season.

FUT Season 7 Release Date

FUT Season 6 comes to an end this Friday, meaning FUT Season 7 will begin immediately after, on Friday, 5 June at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The length of this season is so far undetermined.

Content

Gfinity Esports’ Matt Thomas has predicted to see the following:

  • Storyline Players
  • TOTSSF Themed Cards
  • Loan Icons
  • Untradeable Packs
  • Tifos, Stadium Themes, Badges, Balls and other club customisation items

This is because the final set of Icon Swaps tokens are set to expire.

@FUTWatch has dived into the code and seen that various Tifos, Banners and club badges will be in the new season!

Head here to see Gfinity Esports’ full assessment of the upcoming season.

